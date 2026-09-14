Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Adds Kotone Shiomi of Persona 3 Portable

Persona5: The Phantom X has added a new character to the game in a special crossover, as we're getting Kotone Shiomi of Persona 3 Portable

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X adds Persona 3 Portable heroine Kotone Shiomi in a special crossover update on September 24.

Kotone Shiomi joins P5X with a new 3D model, unique moves, and special abilities adapted for the Phantom Thieves.

New Persona 3 Portable music arrangements arrive in Persona5: The Phantom X alongside Kotone’s crossover debut.

Makoto Yuki, Yukari Takeba, and Akihiko Sanada return in the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts Comeback event.

Atlus dropped a new character into Persona5: The Phantom X, as they have sparked a special crossover featuring Kotone Shiomi, the woman protagonist for Persona 3 Portable. She will be added to the game on September 24th as part of a bigger overall update to the game, complete with her own moves and special abilities ripped from the mobile title to fit into the world of the Phantom Thieves. We have more details below as we wait another week for her to arrive.

Kotone Shiomi Brings The Fight From Her Own Title

Kotone Shiomi will make her debut in P5X with the update scheduled for September 24, 2026. In addition to a brand-new 3D model for Kotone, players can also look forward to new arrangements of songs from Persona 3 Portable being added to the game. Starting today, September 15, Gekkoukan High School's Makoto Yuki, Yukari Takeba, and Akihiko Sanada from Persona 3 Reload will be available in the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts Comeback. The event stories featuring these three characters will also be playable again. If you missed them when they were originally released, be sure to check them out!

About Persona5: The Phantom X

Jump into the thrilling double life of a seemingly ordinary high school student in Tokyo. Make the most of student life in Japan by hitting the bustling cities of Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Kichijoji. Once the bell rings, don the mask of a Phantom Thief and infiltrate the hidden realm of the Metaverse to take on the dark beings that lie within…

How you spend your high-school days is completely up to you. Join after-school clubs, make a quick buck at a range of part-time jobs, hang with friends…and even go out on dates! As you watch movies together, share meals, and lend an ear to their troubles, those strangers might just become a best friend, or even a soulmate. Strengthen these bonds to unlock powerful abilities that will aid you in the Metaverse. Your interactions will be the key to moving the story forward. At night, step into another world where twisted enemies known as Shadows lurk. Awaken the inner power of your Personas and skillfully use them to take down foes in stylish battles

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