Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Adds Mitsuru Kirijo From Persona 3 Royal

Persona5: The Phantom X recently launched a new event, as players will see Mitsuru Kirijo from Persona 3 Royal in the game for a short time.

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X launches the Met by Moonlight: Ice-Cold Empress event with Mitsuru Kirijo joining for a limited time.

The Persona 3 Reload crossover sends the Phantom Thieves into Tartarus to fight beside S.E.S.S. against Dark Hour Shadows.

Players can clear event story and boss battles to earn Meta Jewels, Platinum Milicoins, and Wheel of Time rewards.

Mitsuru Kirijo debuts as a new 5★ Ice Assassin in Persona5: The Phantom X, with boosted rates through November 12.

Atlus and SEGA have launched a new event in Persona5: The Phantom X, as they have added Mitsuru Kirijo from Persona 3 Royal for a limited-time experience. The event is called Met by Moonlight: Ice-Cold Empress, adding the new 5★ character to the title to fight side-by-side with members of the S.E.E.S. to take on a different kind of threat. We have more info below from the team, as this will run through most of October.

Persona5: The Phantom X – Persona 3 Reload Special Event: Met by Moonlight: Ice-Cold Empress

A hidden hour exists between one day and the next. The Dark Hour. The massive tower Tartarus appears during this Dark Hour, infested with Shadows. In this story, the Phantom Thieves from Persona5: The Phantom X wander into a place resembling Tartarus and encounter and fight alongside the members of S.E.E.S. from Persona 3 Reload. Clear the main story of the P3R special event, available with this update, to earn rewards such as Meta Jewels and Platinum Milicoins.

After regaining the power of her Persona, Riko senses that all the Phantom Thieves have been brought into this world, even though none of them should be here in the first place. As the group searches for their separated companions amid the unfolding anomaly, they encounter Shun Kano and Mitsuru Kirijo battling a Shadow that appears to be some sort of "gatekeeper".

P3R Special Event Boss Battle: Recollections Under Moonlight

In Recollections Under Moonlight, defeat the powerful boss to unlock the next level. You can spend stamina to take on previously cleared levels in Stamina Mode. Clear them in Stamina Mode to obtain Wheel of Time: Full Moon, which can be used at the Exchange Shop.

New 5★ Character Mitsuru Kirijo Arrives in Persona5: The Phantom X!

Mitsuru Kirijo from P3R makes her P5X debut as a new 5★ character in Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts, which features increased rates for certain characters.

Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contract: Brilliant Executioner

Duration: Until November 12, 2026, at 1:59 AM (UTC)

Most Wanted 5★: Mitsuru Kirijo

Mitsuru is an Ice-attribute Assassin who excels at inflicting powerful debuffs on single targets and weakening enemies while also boasting enough offensive power to serve as the party's main attacker. She can also boost the effectiveness of Elucidators, allowing her to lead the entire party.

Campaign Information

Login Bonus – Available until October 29, 2026, at 1:59 AM (UTC): Log in for 7 days during the event period to receive a total of 7 Platinum Tickets, which can be used for Contracts.

Log in for 7 days during the event period to receive a total of 7 Platinum Tickets, which can be used for Contracts. Official Livestream Gift – Available until October 29, 2026, at 1:59 AM (UTC): A total of 600 Meta Jewels will be sent to players to commemorate the update and as a token of appreciation for watching the official broadcast.

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