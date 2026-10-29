Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Persona 3 Reload, Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Drops Met by Moonlight: Guiding Light Event

Persona5: The Phantom X has officially launched a new Persona 3 Reload special event called Met by Moonlight: Guiding Light

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X launches the Met by Moonlight: Guiding Light event, expanding its Persona 3 Reload crossover.

New story chapters in Tartarus reunite Wonder with Fuuka Yamagishi as the team searches for missing S.E.E.S. members.

Persona5: The Phantom X adds 5★ Fuuka Yamagishi, a support-focused Elucidator with buffs, healing, and Oracle Shift.

Iwatodai Strip Mall opens with new City Life missions, plus login rewards, Meta Jewels, and event bonuses through November 12.

SEGA and Atlus have officially launched a brand-new event for Persona5: The Phantom X, as they channel Persona 3 Reload once again for Met by Moonlight: Guiding Light. The event will add Fuuka Yamagishi, a new 5★ character from P3R, along with several activities to take part in as you are met with a new challenge during The Dark Hour. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Persona5: The Phantom X Launches Met by Moonlight: Guiding Light

A hidden hour exists between one day and the next. The Dark Hour. The massive tower Tartarus appears during this Dark Hour, infested with Shadows. New stories have been added to the P3R special event. The Side Story for Fuuka Yamagishi has also become available in Tartarus.

Just as Wonder and his comrades are about to relax after rescuing Shun Kano from danger, they receive a broken transmission from one of Makoto Yuki's teammates. They make their way deeper into Tartarus and manage to reunite with Fuuka Yamagishi. However, she reveals that they are still missing a few members. On their search for their missing companions, the group finds themselves at Iwatodai Strip Mall once again. There, they spot Junpei Iori desperately trying to talk to the unresponsive residents.

Port Island: Iwatodai Strip Mall

Iwatodai Strip Mall is unlocked! Players can enjoy new City Life activities, including dining at Hagakure Ramen and Wakatsu Kitchen. New missions have also been added that can be completed by exploring Iwatodai Strip Mall and participating in City Life activities. Complete these missions to earn Meta Jewels and character training materials. Duration: Until November 12, 2026, at 1:59 AM (UTC)

New 5★ Character Fuuka Yamagishi Arrives in P5X!

Fuuka Yamagishi from Persona 3 Reload makes her Persona5: The Phantom X debut as a new 5★ character in Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts, which features increased rates for certain characters. Fuuka is an Elucidator who can call allies into battle using her unique ability, Oracle Shift. Depending on which ally she swaps in, players can adopt a variety of strategies, including boosting damage, strengthening the party, and healing. Fuuka herself also supports the party with a versatile range of buffs and healing abilities.

Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contract: All-Seeing Eye

Login Bonus – Log in for 7 days during the event period to receive a total of 7 Platinum Milicoins, which can be used for Arms Deals. Duration: Until November 12, 2026, at 1:59 AM (UTC)

Log in for 7 days during the event period to receive a total of 7 Platinum Milicoins, which can be used for Arms Deals. Duration: Until November 12, 2026, at 1:59 AM (UTC) Official Livestream Gift – A total of 600 Meta Jewels will be sent to players to celebrate the update and as a token of appreciation for watching the official broadcast. Available until October 29, 2026, at 1:59 AM (UTC)

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