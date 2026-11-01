Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Petit Planet

Petit Planet Officially Coming To Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027

Petit Planet is confirmed for PC and mobile on December 4, 2026, and will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2027.

Article Summary Petit Planet is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, with PC and mobile launching earlier on December 4, 2026.

HoYoverse says Petit Planet will support cross-platform play, letting Switch 2 players connect with PC and mobile users.

Players become Planet Tenders, grow a living world, meet Neighbors, explore Starsea Islets, and visit the Galactic Bazaar.

Petit Planet pre-registration includes rewards, exclusive items, planet-building events, and launch-time creation contests.

HoYoverse confirmed this week that they will bring Petit Planet to the Nintendo Switch 2, but players will have to wait a bit. The game has already been confirmed for launch on PC and mobile devices, with a release date of December 4, 2026. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 version has been earmarked for 2027, with no official window beyond that. We do know it will support cross-platform play, so whenever it drops, players will be able to interact with others who have already been playing. Enjoy the latest trailer above, as you can still pre-register on the game's website.

Petit Planet Arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027

In Petit Planet, players take on the role of Planet Tenders, journeying to the Starsea on the back of Oumuamua, a Starsea Spirit said to listen to the wishes in people's hearts. On their very own planet, they plant a Luca Seed that gradually grows into a Luca Arbor, shaping the planet's landscape, seasons, and ecosystem over time. Life on the planet is never lonely. Planet Coordinator Mobai and Starsea Racer Elsasani are the first to welcome each Planet Tender to their new home, with more Neighbors arriving over time, each with their own stories to tell. As players get to know their Neighbors, chance encounters can blossom into lasting friendships. Beyond life on their home planet, players can set sail across the Starsea to explore its scattered Islets, or head to the Galactic Bazaar to enjoy games, take part in auctions, and share their creations.

To celebrate the upcoming launch, HoYoverse has prepared a series of events and rewards for Planet Tenders. A pre-registration lucky draw on the official website offers exciting prizes, while over 1,000 clothing and furniture items can be earned for free through regular gameplay. In the "Besties, Made to Match!" event, players who team up with two friends to pre-register will each receive an exclusive clothing item. Starting November 1, the special "Launch a Planet" event invites players to design their own planets on the official event website, with a chance to win surprise grand prizes. The first Petit Planet Seasonal Creation Event will kick off alongside the game's launch, offering cash prizes, in-game rewards, and official merchandise for selected fan creations. After the special program, players can also visit Petit Planet's official X account to receive a "Moving Guide" and enter for a chance to win a suitcase, gift cards, and an exclusive luggage tag.

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