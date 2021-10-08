Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Announces New Bouncer Class

SEGA revealed a brand new class is on the way to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as players will soon have a chance to become a Bouncer. One of the more frequently requested classes to be added into the game, players will soon have a chance to fight with a close to mid-range combat character that is both nimble and highly skilled at mid-air combat. You'll be able to do battle with both Photon Arts (PA) and Techniques, but you'll also get cool weapons with the Soaring Blades and Jet Boots. The Jet Boots are the only weapon that can take on the element of a chosen Technique while the Soaring Blades can produce variations of the same attacks, both of which you'll need to learn by training with Deirdre in Central City. This plus the updates below will be coming to the game on October 13th, 2021.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Mission Pass

This is a reward system that gives players a way to earn cosmetic and beneficial items, based on completing in-game tasks. Mission Pass: NGS Season 1 begins on October 13th and runs through November 10th. Players that log in between October 13th and November 2nd will receive an N-Mission Pass Gold as a gift!

Battledia

The new quest type, Battledia, becomes available on October 13th. Collect five Battle Triggers from enemy drops and use them at a Trigger Portal to play this challenging quest. Players can receive a multitude of rewards, such as EXP and materials used for weapon and armor enhancement from Battledia: Yellow. In Battledia: Purple, face a series of Gigantix and defeat them within the time limit to claim victory, and earn higher quality rewards.

Halloween Fiesta

Celebrate Halloween in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis from October 27th through November 24th! Central City and the open world will be transformed with spooky, festive decorations. Earn Seasonal Currency from completing limited-time tasks and defeating seasonal enemies and use it to purchase rewards like new stamps, Mag Forms, and more. Players can play nine years of content in Phantasy Star Online 2 and join the newest entry to the series, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Download and play Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis on PC and Xbox One for free today.