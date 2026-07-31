Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, PSO2: NGS

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Reveals August 2026 Events

Super Phantasy Festival is coming to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis in August, along with a few other high-profile events.

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis kicks off Super Phantasy Festival '26 on August 5 with anniversary events and rewards.

Main Story Chapter 9 launches August 5, advancing Lucia's mystery and the fallout from the Alter Realm investigation.

August brings Treasure Scratch updates, a Super Reward Box Event, free AC Scratch pulls, and new seasonal exchange items.

New Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis limited-time quests include Luther D.2, Dreisen Plant battles, and Ruine Anga.

SEGA held its latest NGS Wave livestream this morning, revealing its plans for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis during the month of August 2026. The big item to talk about is Super Phantasy Festival, which will kick off on August 5, bringing with it a number of new additions, activities, items, and more to the game to mark the 14th Anniversary. The game will also see another two events, the update to the Main Story Chapter 9, several new Limited-time Quests, and more to come. We have the full dev notes below, as the content will go live with the next update.

Multiple Events Arrive in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis For August 2026

Super Phantasy Festival '26 – August 5

A special campaign celebrating the 14th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online 2, the Super Phantasy Festival, kicks off next week! From August 5 through September 1, players will be able to enjoy all the familiar campaigns, plus exciting events like Super Treasure Scratch and the Reward Box Event. In celebration, there will be a 10-Day Free AC Scratch! Score special items, including a brand-new Idle Motion and accessories as well as a Music Disc and Emote featuring "Stardust of Genesis", the NGS 5th Anniversary theme song.

Central City will be decked out for the 14th anniversary of PSO2, and Region Mags will get an anniversary makeover too. On clear days, sparkling particles of light drift through the air. Lillipans will once again pop up all across the region, while Ceremo Rappy and Ceremo Emperappy join the festivities to make the celebration even livelier! This time, Xiandy will serve as the Seasonal Event navigator, dressed in a dancer-inspired outfit. She is investigating enemy movement in Halpha, so see what she has to say. At the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop, players can pick up Build Parts like "Yo-yo Innertube" and "Sunny Pillow," along with an accessory inspired by Solus's hand.

The Limited-time Special Scratch "Super Phantasy Festival '26 SP Scratch" is coming as part of the celebration. This Scratch Ticket features an NGS-spec outfit for Margareta from Phantasy Star Online 2, along with plenty of other items. There are lots of brand-new items, plus some previously released items that are now hard to find, so be sure to check out the lineup! Players can get "Super Phantasy Festival '26 SP Scratch Tickets" from the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop, Limited-time Quests, and more.

Main Story Chapter 9 – August 5

Main Story Chapter 9 arrives on August 5. After returning from their investigation of the Alter Realm, the protagonist and their companions visit Crawford with Lucia, a young girl who has lost her memories. New developments await as they uncover Lucia's memories and the strange events that took place in the Alter Realm. The story is finally kicking into high gear, so don't miss what happens next!

Treasure Scratch and the Reward Box Event are also on the way. Treasure Scratch is getting a refreshed prize lineup. New Augments such as "Telphia Domina" and "Athos Halphinale" will be added. The Super Reward Box Event is coming too, with extra rewards, including SG and Beta Reactors. Pull everything in both the Treasure Scratch and the Reward Box Event to earn Thankful Scratch Tickets.

New Limited-time Quests

The Limited-time Quest "The Writhing Malice, Confined '26" arrives tomorrow! This quest takes place in Dreisen Plant and supports up to eight players. Clearing each wave adds more time to the clock, so keep extending the time limit as you push toward the final wave. Certain waves feature special mechanics that can give players the upper hand in battle. Use them wisely and try to carry as much time as possible into the final wave. Title Tasks and Limited-time Tasks will also be added alongside this quest. Complete the Tasks to earn Titles and Basewear!

The Limited-Time Urgent Quest "Luther, The Emergent Created Conqueror D.2" is coming August 5. Take on Malignant Ruine Luther with up to eight players in a more approachable version of the Major Target Suppression Mission. Exclusive to this quest's drops, is a special Line Strike card featuring Luther from the key visual for Super Phantasy Festival '25. From the end of maintenance on August 5 until maintenance begins on September 2, every Urgent Quest that occurs in Kvaris will be "Luther, The Emergent Created Conqueror D.2".

A new Limited-time Quest, "Lurking in the Twisted Forest," is also on the way. Set in a strangely altered Resol Forest, this quest supports up to eight players. Hordes of Megalotix and Enhanced Enemies will stand in your way. Use helpful mechanics like Skychargers to gain the upper hand and fight your way through. A new enemy, "Ruine Anga," awaits in the deepest part of the forest, so get ready to take it on! There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Titles, "Super Phantasy Festival '26 SP Scratch Tickets," and more!

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