Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Reveals December 2026 Updates

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is closing out 2026 with some holiday cheer, as well as the debut of Chapter 10 and more.

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis rolls out its December 2026 update on December 2, led by Chapter 10 and holiday events.

New Genesis adds Ruine Elder on December 16 and the Leciel Mutated Zone Investigation on December 23 with new rewards.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis brings back Super Genesis Festival, plus Reindeer Festival and Christmas content.

December also adds 16-star Secht weapons and upgrades for Lexio II and Levarenz III through new quests and content.

SEGA ran its monthly NGS Headline Wave livestream for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis today, going over much of the content coming to the game for December 2026. Letting fans know what's coming before the Thanksgiving holiday, they're going all-in for Christmas with a number of new additions, missions, cosmetics, and more. As well as the debut of Chapter 10, new quests, new limited-time events, and gear upgrades. We have the full rundown from the developers below, as the content will launch on December 2.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Closes Out 2026 With Some Holiday Cheer

New Quests

On December 16, the Limited-Time Urgent Quest Elder Reborn of Unfathomable Abyss launches in Retem. Up to eight players will face Ruine Elder, a new Dark Falz-class Ruinus, to earn Reward Box Medal – Elder '26!

Beginning December 23, players can take on the new high-difficulty Standing Quest, Leciel Mutated Zone Investigation, where up to four players must battle through the Critical Durability Testing Zone inside Leciel and clear as many sectors as possible before time runs out to earn Quest Points. The quest introduces the powerful new enemies High H Sparzile and High Venogia, while ARKS Records will challenge players to compete against others on their ship for the highest score. New Title Tasks and Limited-Time Tasks will also be available, rewarding players with the * Verschmelz Almati CV2 Weapon Camo, additional Weapon Camos, and other valuable prizes for completing the objectives.

The new Limited-Time Quest: Mutated Testing Zone is coming next month and invites up to eight players to investigate the Critical Durability Testing Zone discovered within Leciel. As players work together to uncover the source of abnormal energy readings believed to be linked to the Alter Realm, they must adapt to changing environmental conditions throughout the mission. The quest also introduces the formidable new enemy High Arnz, whose enhanced ranged attacks will put even experienced ARKS operatives to the test. Players can further earn rewards through new Limited-Time Tasks and Title Tasks associated with the quest, including Super Genesis Festival '26 SP Scratch Tickets and other valuable items.

Limited-Time Events – Super Genesis Festival, Reindeer Festival, and more!

Beginning December 2, the NGS 5-and-a-half-year anniversary event, Super Genesis Festival, brings free Scratch draws, login bonuses and weekly rewards. The Super Genesis Festival '26 Seasonal Event begins on December 3rd. Central City and Region Mags get a merry makeover, while Reindeer Rappy and Saint Emperappy join in on the festivities! Xitre will don her red dress while serving as the event navigator. The jolly festivities aren't enough to stop her investigations into the enemies on Halpha, so be sure to drop by and hear her out!

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Limited-Time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added for the duration of the event. Complete them to earn Titles, TA Customization Disc X/Omni, N-Master Cubes, Arms Refiner II, and more. The Seasonal Points Exchange Shop will also be available for the event! Get items like the Rappy Burger Head-Mount accessory and Holiday Minimo Build Part! The year-end staple, the Limited-Time Exchange Shop, also makes its return.

The Reindeer Festival will run during the Super Genesis Festival – from December 16th through January 6th, Aina's team and enemies in reindeer costumes will appear in Nameless City Residential District Investigation. Enjoy exploring a lively Nameless City with a festive twist! The free SG Scratch held during the festival will include new items like an Emote recreating the choreography from Stardust of Genesis and Stamps featuring winning lines from the CENTRAL! webcomic meme contest.

The Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Christmas event will be live in the Nameless City Exploration Quest: Nameless City Residential District Investigation until January 6th, 2027! Aina's team and enemies in reindeer costumes make an appearance in this quest. Unlock Signs and the weather get their halls decked in a Christmas makeover!

Weapon Upgrades

The new 16-star Secht weapon series offers exceptionally high attack power and Potentials that greatly boost critical hit rate. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players can obtain the weapons from Elder Reborn of Unfathomable Abyss and future content. Weapons at the highest rarity available when released will also get unique effects on their drop animations and Rarity icons.

Two new Legend.6-rarity weapon series will also be added: Lexio II and Levarenz III. They are upgraded from the Lexio series and Levarenz II series respectively, and have better stats and Potentials compared to their predecessors. Improved Cube II is required for the upgrade, which can be obtained by completing Limited-Time Quests and other content.

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