Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals October 2026 Updates

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis dropped all the details for October 2026's content, including a new Halloween seasonal event.

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis October 2026 update adds Halloween '26, seasonal rewards, and spooky limited quests.

New Phantasy Star Online 2 gear arrives with Amulets, class-based Preset Skills, Augments, and enhancement campaigns.

Haunted Domain II '26 and Altered Investigation: Northeast Plains Area bring new bosses, mechanics, and 32-player action.

October also adds 15★ Dracillusion weapons, new cosmetics and rewards, plus the Chapter 9 Side Story with Lucia.

SEGA held its monthly NGS Headline WAVE this month, revealing all of the content being added to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis for October 2026. Halloween is the big to-do in the game this month as they have a new event happening all month long ot celebrate the spooky season. You'll also see a new Urgent Quest, new cosmetics, new weapons, a new Investigation, and more. We have all the dev notes below and the video above as the content goes into effect this week.

Amulets Arrive in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Amulets are a new equipment type featuring Preset Skills that activate with Photon Blasts and deliver effects based on your Main Class—ten total, one per class. Each Amulet also includes four Augments to enhance stats. Players can obtain Amulets from Limited‑Time Urgent Quests, Limited‑Time Quests, and other activities. All Amulets drop with a Preset Skill at Level 1 or higher. Register Amulets on your Wanted Item List to use them when you're hunting for one with the Effects you want.

Celebrate this new equipment type with the "Amulets are here! Enhancement Support Campaign", a Treasure Shop Sale and a Weapon Enhancement Support Campaign. Take advantage of the Treasure Shop Sale's discounts to pick up upgrade materials such as Evaltovance and Granillusion Volt I. Then use the Granillusion and Levarenz series Weapon Enhancement Support Campaign to enhance your equipment and prepare for the powerful enemies ahead. There will also be Tasks related to the newly introduced Amulets, such as Thanful Scratch Tickets.

Halloween '26 & Spooky Questing

The Seasonal Event "Halloween '26" is coming up! Watch out for the pumpkin Region Mags and spooky Halloween decor in Central City! On clear days, you'll see black feathers fluttering in the sky. Reaper Rappy and Trickertreat Emperappy will also be back to join the fun and haunt Halpha. Xiemi will be the navigator for this seasonal event, ready to enjoy the spooky festivities in her Halloween dress. She's investigating the enemies appearing in Halpha, so be sure to stop by and hear what she has to say!

At the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop, you can pick up the accessory "Dustyl's Hammer" and Build Parts such as "Jack-o'-Lantern Mobile B" and "Rappy-o'-Lantern." You can also get SG, Augment Capsules, Tech Arts Customization items, and more. The Special Scratch "Halloween '26 SP Scratch" will also be available at the same time. Collect these exclusive Scratch Tickets to get the * Fahren Almati and * Curio Miracle Magic Weapon Camo, and more! Earn these exclusive Scratch Tickets at the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop and from Limited-time Quests.

The Reward Box is packed with spooky accessories perfect for Halloween – empty the Reward Box to get Thankful Scratch Tickets! There will also be Pre-announced Urgent Quests and a Boost Campaign along with this Reward Box. Complete Quests to collect Reward Box Medals!

The new spooky Urgent Quest: Haunted Domain II '26 descends upon Halpha. In this quest, use the Mobile Cannon ECS to blast your way through enemies to the final area. This quest features Aberrant Mutants, which can only be damaged by specific element attacks. Pick up Elemental Bullets scattered throughout the field to change the Mobile Cannon ECS's element as you fight. The Mobile Cannon ECS will also be upgraded for this quest. The Elemental Bullet Max Stock will be increased, and it will be easier to charge the Bullet Boost gauge, making the cannon easier to use. Use the high-potency Charged Blasts to take out groups of enemies at once! A new development awaits after you defeat the enemies in the final area, so be sure to give this quest a try!

Altered Investigation: Northeast Plains Area

"Altered Investigation: Northeast Plains Area" is being added to Alter Realm Exploration: Interception Sectors, offering players an intense cooperative challenge. Up to 32 players can join forces to take down High Enemies that appear at set intervals throughout the mission. While awaiting these High Enemy spawns, players can weaken them by defeating regular enemies and completing Trials. Two new Trials, Specified Enemy Hunt and Super Alter Factor Activation, provide additional opportunities to reduce High Enemy strength even further. Players may even encounter a Trial where a powerful High Enemy suddenly charges onto the field, so stay alert.

During this quest, defeating Alter Dromes will cause an Alter Battery Charger to appear. Accessing these devices grants the M.A.R.S. Alter Boost, temporarily enhancing M.A.R.S. performance. Make full use of this boost to gain the upper hand in battle. This quest also introduces two new boss enemies: High Nex and High Herzig. Based on Nex Vera and Herzig, these bosses are formidable foes with new attack patterns and higher stats, so be careful when taking them on! Alongside this quest, new Title Tasks and Limited‑Time Tasks will be added to Alter Realm Exploration. Completing these Tasks will reward players with Titles, 5th Anniv Thankful Scratch Tickets Oct, N‑Master Cubes, and more.

15★ Rarity Dracillusion Weapon Series

The new 15★ rarity Dracillusion weapon series is here! Players can obtain these weapons by upgrading from the 15-star Rarity Ascillusion series. Upgraded weapons enjoy boosted stats and improved Potentials! The required upgrade material, Granillusion Volt II, will be available through Limited-time Quests and other content, so tackle new challenges to upgrade your gear.

Chapter 9 Side Story Releases on October 7

Enjoy everyday life with Lucia when Chapter 9 Side Story content is released on October 7. After the battle at the Control Tower, the protagonists enjoy a brief return to everyday life. As Lucia begins to settle into life on Halpha, she gradually starts to change as well.

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