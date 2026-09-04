Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals September 2026 Content

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis adds new limited-time quests, stronger weapons, new rewards, and major events for September 2026.

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis September 2026 adds Moonlight Harvest and Drill: Three-Way Traverse quests.

SEGA’s PSO2 New Genesis update brings the 5! Go!! Beyond!!! event, free revival scratches, and Autumn Gifts.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis introduces Phantom Tower Assault and Rinz 15-star weapon upgrades in September.

September also adds Ice Phantom Clean-Up Op, Altered Remnant of Wisdom Laughs, and Big Bang Scratch rewards.

SEGA held its monthly NGS Headline Wave livestream this morning, showing off all of the content added to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis for September 2026. Among the new additions this month come new gifts for Autumn, a new Standing Quest, the Big Bang Scratch campaign, a couple of new Limited-Time Quests, the tail end of Yurze Augment Select, and more. We have more dteails below from the devs, as you can find the finer notes on their website, with the update going live today.

Everything Revealed For Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis in September 2026

Yurze Augment Select Aug '26

Yurze Augment Select Aug '26 is live now in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis! The lineup brings back Yurze-type Augments that provide a major Potency boost, along with items that grant A-type EX Augments with even stronger effects than standard EX Augments. For the Scratch Count Bonus, you can get a Prize Slip after the first 12 draws. After that, every 12 draws will earn five N-Augment Transfer Pass Vouchers, for a total of up to 45!

Limited-time Urgent Quest: Moonlight Harvest

The new Limited-time Urgent Quest: Moonlight Harvest! In this quest for up to eight players, players will gather crops for Retem's traditional Harvest Festival while clearing out waves of enemies. Harvest crops and defeat enemies to earn Harvest Points and advance through the quest. Team up with Nadereh and the others to make the Harvest Festival a success! It's only available for a limited time, so don't miss your chance to give it a try!

Limited-time Quest, Drill: Three-Way Traverse

A new Limited-time Quest, Drill: Three-Way Traverse, is on the way! This quest for up to 12 players features a new enemy lineup based on Drill: Three-Way Race. At the start, players split across three lanes and battle their way toward the final area. The more enemies defeated along the way, the less HP the boss in the final area will have. Work together with the players in your lane to defeat more enemies. Title Tasks and Limited-time Tasks will also be added alongside this quest. Complete the Tasks to acquire Titles and other Rewards.

5! Go!! Beyond!!! Event

To celebrate the 5th Anniversary event "5! Go!! Beyond!!!", players will be able to enjoy an eight-round of free "5th Anniv Thankful" Revival Scratch Tickets! Complete Weekly Tasks to earn tickets, which can reward players with AC Scratch Ticket Prizes for free! This September's Scratch Tickets will feature a re-release of AC Scratch Ticket prizes from June 2023 to the first half of September 2023. Also, this month the Scratch Count Bonus is powered up – obtain items such as N-Augment Transfer Pass Vouchers.

Autumn Gifts Campaign

During the Autumn Gifts Campaign, log into Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis and automatically acquire 30 Thanksful Scratch Tickets as well as luxurious items like N-Augment Transfer Pass Vouchers, with different gifts each week! Log in every week so you don't miss any rewards.

Standing Quest "Phantom Tower Assault: North Tundra"

The new high-difficulty Standing Quest "Phantom Tower Assault: North Tundra" will be coming September 8th. This is a quest for up to 4 players set inside the Phantom Tower discovered in Alter Realm. Players will be up against a gauntlet of High Enemies, so make sure to prepare before progressing to the top with your comrades. Limited-time Tasks will also be added along with this Quest. Exclusive Weapon Camo as well as Idle and Dash Motion Changes are up for grabs as well, so give it a try!

Obtain the new 15-star Rarity Rinz weapon series by upgrading! This upgrade not only increases the weapon's stats, but also adds a Potential which reduces PP consumption. The Kinz Cubes required to perform this upgrade can be obtained from Quests such as "Phantom Tower Assault: North Tundra." Take on these quests and aim for that upgrade!

Big Bang Scratch Campaign

The Big Bang Scratch Campaign is back! Earn prizes like Gamma Reactor and N-Augment Transfer Passes. At 150 draws, players are guaranteed 200 Star Gems, a Gamma Reactor, and more prizes! Collect Big Bang Scratch Fever Tickets through the Login Bonus and Limited-Time Tasks.

The new Limited-Time Quest: Ice Phantom Clean-Up Op arrives on September 16th! This quest takes up to eight players to the newly-discovered Alter Realm: Central Tundra Area. Use the terrain and quest mechanics effectively to gain the upper hand in battles against the advancing enemies! Select routes in this quest will change in the following week. The new route features different situations from the previous week, along with mechanics that give players an edge in battle. Along with this new quest, Title Tasks and Limited-time Tasks will also be added. Complete the Tasks to acquire Titles and Big Bang Scratch Fever Sep '26 Tickets!

Limited-Time Quest: The Altered Remnant of Wisdom Laughs

The new Limited-Time Quest: The Altered Remnant of Wisdom Laughs arrives on September 22nd. This Solo Quest pits players one-on-one against Alter Noetica from the Story Quest: Tower of Shadows. ARKS Records will also be available for this quest! Take on the challenge! Get the high score! Along with this new quest, Title Tasks and Limited-time Tasks will also be added. Complete the Tasks to acquire Titles and other rewards.

Limited-Time Quest "Drill: Large Enemy Clean-Up Op '26"

Starting September 30th, the Limited-Time Quest "Drill: Large Enemy Clean-Up Op '26" begins in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. This is a quest set in the Stia Outskirts, where up to eight players progress by defeating the Giant Mutant enemies that appear. Enter a teleporter along the way to transfer to an obstacle course. Clear the course to activate mechanics that give you the upper hand in battle! Great Rappy may show up at the end of the quest, so keep taking it on and aim to defeat it! Along with this new quest, Title Tasks and Limited-time Tasks will also be added. Complete them to acquire Titles and Big Bang Scratch Fever Sep '26 Tickets.

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