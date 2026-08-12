Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Phantom Blade Zero, S-Game Studio

Phantom Blade Zero Releases 11-Minute Video As Pre-Orders Start

Check out the latest extended look at Phantom Blade Zero, as the game is up for pre-order now with an October 28 launch date.

Article Summary Phantom Blade Zero pre-orders are live now for PS5 and PC, ahead of the game's October 28, 2026 release date.

A new 11-minute Phantom Blade Zero video highlights fresh gameplay, story moments, character reveals, and combat.

You play as Soul, a dying warrior with 66 days to uncover a conspiracy after being framed for his master's death.

Phantom Blade Zero features 30-plus weapons, Phantom Edges, and a Kungfupunk world blending martial arts and machinery.

Developer and publisher S-Game Studio has released a brand new video for Phantom Blade Zero, showing off footage of the title as it goes up for pre-order. They're calling this a trailer, but that's laughable, as it sits at 11 minutes and change, so we're calling it an extended preview. The video gives you a mix of never-before-seen gameplay, story beats, character reveals, and more, all to get you to buy the game for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the video above as the game launches on October 28, 2026.

Use What's Left Of Your Life Wisely in Phantom Blade Zero

Framed for the death of his master and left with a ruined heart, Soul has sixty-six days to live. Alone and hunted by his former comrades, he moves through a world of shifting loyalties and silent blades — determined to unravel the conspiracy that has condemned him. Rain mixes with blood, mercy entangles with vengeance. Soul's journey is one of love, hate, and the fragile search for what it means to have a heart. Explore a world beyond imagination. Shifting realities, echoes of memories long since passed, augmentation, and beings of higher power await in Phantom Blade Zero. A rumor, a story, a whisper — every thread a trail to unraveling a larger mystery. Navigate through a web of intrigue and lies to uncover the truth.

A fighter's worth lies in their weapons. Over thirty weapons are yours to wield, with more than twenty unique "Phantom Edges" to mix and match to suit your playstyle. Defeat powerful foes to obtain their weapons, and with it, their signature techniques. Grow your arsenal and defeat all who stand in your path. Inspired by the Golden Age of Hong Kong action films, the world of Phantom Blade Zero blends fierce martial arts with machinery, amplifying an exhilarating clash of steel on steel. Ancient codes meet iron and smoke; tradition thrums to a modern beat. A new style is forged in this melding of mediums. This is Kungfupunk.

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