Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Kinetic Games, Lost In Cult

Phasmophobia: The Board Game Deluxe Edition Has Been Relaunched

Phasmophobia: The Board Game has officially relaunched the Deluxe Edition for purchase, after being sold out at launch last October.

Article Summary Phasmophobia: The Board Game Deluxe Edition is back up for pre-order after selling out quickly at launch in October 2025.

Lost In Cult and Kinetic Games have reopened orders for the Deluxe Edition, priced at about $162 while new units are made.

Phasmophobia: The Board Game lets 1-4 players hunt ghosts, gather evidence, use gear, and escape haunted locations.

Created with Kinetic Games, the tabletop adaptation recreates Phasmophobia’s iconic maps, items, and survival horror feel.

Lost In Cult and Kinetic Games have officially relaunched the Deluxe Edition of Phasmophobia: The Board Game since orders first launched back in October 2025. The board game originally went up for pre-order last year, and fans wanted to get their hands on the Deluxe Edition so much that it sold out faster than the main tabletop title. Now they have opened the shop back up for this version as they're making more units to purchase. We have more info on the game itself here, as its being sold for about $162. If you can't get it, that's okay; the normal version is selling now for the same price.

Phasmophobia: The Board Game Deluxe Edition Back Up For Pre-Order

An eerie chill sweeps through your home. Grabbing your flashlight & Spirit Box, you descend the basement steps with trepidation. "Are you here?" you call out meekly. Your torch beam scans the room, lingering on the dusty Ouija board left on the floor in disrepair. Its planchette begins to move. "Y". Your eyes widen. "E". Your heart lurches. "S"…

Welcome, Ghost Hunters, to the paranormal world of Phasmophobia: The Board Game. Assemble your team of 1-4 players and explore iconic homes, or even build your own! An unknown ghost torments you within – commune with this spectral entity, discover evidence of its existence, and escape with your sanity intact, if you can…

Developed in official collaboration with Kinetic Games and created by Lost In Cult, Phasmophobia: The Board Game brings the chilling terror of the video game to life. Equip your team with iconic gear and cursed possessions as you investigate the haunted property; this chilling adaptation plunges you into a world of suspense and survival. The terror has crossed over to your tabletop — will you rise to the challenge, or unravel when darkness closes in?

With design from Lost In Cult and artwork from illustrator Jamie Flack, the game's meticulously-realized maps depict iconic properties from the video game with authenticity and careful attention to detail. Joined by carefully-crafted key items and tokens, all is entombed inside a reveal box guaranteed to turn heads and earn pride of place on your shelf.

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