Physics-Based Puzzler Blow & Fly Coming Out In Early May

Indie developer and publisher Khud0 revealed this week that they'll be releasing their latest game Blow & Fly in early May 2022. If you haven't had a chance to check this game out yet, this is a physical-based puzzle title in which you play as a blowfish who has the weird goal of getting to a toilet all the time at the end of every level. You'll use your bowling skills to propel yourself across obstacles and roll along like a ball in other areas to traverse each level and make it to the toilet. But there are hazards everywhere that will stop you from getting there as you'll need to navigate your way past them in clever ways! Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below as it will drop on May 3rd, 2022 on Steam.

Blow & Fly is a physics-based puzzle game in which you move and aim at the same time. Your owner's naughty son destroyed your aquarium, and now you're desperately in need of water! Roll and use what little liquid is left on the floor to propel yourself around hazards such as pitfalls or spikes. Make good use of jump pads, gravity switches, keys, and water drops to reach the safe haven — a toilet bowl that might save your life, or flush you down into far more challenging realms! Accessible Controls: the game's simple "move & aim" controls are intuitive and easy to grasp for players of all skill levels.

Over 70 Levels to Conquer: challenge your fish launching skills with over 70 puzzles of gradually increasing difficulty across 3 different environments.

Discover Secrets: find hidden locations to reveal secret areas and new levels which turn the game's mechanics on their head.

Unlock new Playable Fish: those who take on the extra challenges will be rewarded with new visuals for their in-game character.

Collect all the Pearls: complete levels within a certain number of launches to be awarded a pearl. Can you obtain all of them?

Something for Everyone: "Blow & Fly" has something for everyone, including speedrunners, achievement hunters and completionists.