Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pigface, titolovesyou

Pigface Receives Major Update Ahead of Version 1.0 Launch

Pigface has been given a new major update with some new additions as the last big drop before the developers launch Version 1.0

Article Summary Pigface gets its final major pre-1.0 patch, adding the Crafting Update with free new content ahead of launch.

The Urban Plaza is a new Pigface level, featuring a risky data-stealing mission plus unlockable weapons and gear.

Pigface crafting lets players build meds and equipment from junk, while Bear Trap, Bandolier, and Junk Bow join loadouts.

Remixed Pigface levels add new visuals, Junkie Gang enemies, and custom objectives to deepen replayability.

Developer titolovesyou and publisher DreadXP have released one more update for Pigface, as the full version of the game is coming out shortly. Known as the Crafting update, this will give players a new level, new options to make weapons, new weapons to have fun with, and some other additions to the game that are totally free. We have more info and the trailer here as the content is live.

The Crafting Update

The Crafting Update introduces an entirely new level – The Urban Plaza. Infiltrate the Yuppies and steal their data. This mission is not for the faint of heart and adds significant new content to the already robust level offering in the game.

Completing the Urban Plaza unlocks new weapons & items that can help players hone their strategies from near and far:

Desert Eagle – a tactical high-damage pistol.

Hunting Knife – a fast close-range melee weapon. Slice & dice.

Baby Head mask – hidden in the level. 1.5x damage with shotguns, 0.5x damage with everything else.

Pigface's new update offers players the chance to replay levels that have been remixed: go back to familiar levels with unique visuals and a different enemy faction – the Junkie Gang.

Remixed levels offer new objectives as well, including the ability to set your own objectives (e.g. Kill enemies a certain way, or set objectives for how many enemies to kill, etc.)

These are unlocked after you complete the versions in the story mission.

A crafting update wouldn't be the same without actual crafting. You can now craft essential Meds & Equipment by finding Blueprints hidden in each job by using junk you find scattered around (Adhesive, Electrical Scrap, Hospital Junk, & Scrap Metal). New loadout options bring the pain with the Bear Trap, the Bandolier, and the Junk Bow, all of which inflict major pain on enemies.

About Pigface

Play as Exit, a terrible woman with a terrible past, who is about to pay the price. Covered in your own blood, you wake up in an empty warehouse with an explosive headache. A phone rings across the room… "If it feels like something's been implanted at the base of your skull, that's because there has. It's in your best interest to listen to me," says a mysterious voice. You're now their gun-for-hire and with a bomb in your skull, you have no choice but to cooperate. Complete missions to earn money and upgrade your arsenal with new gear from the Black Market. Unlock a wide range of masks, each enhancing a different skillset to customize your gameplay. Charge in with a flurry of bullets, crack skulls with a rusty pipe, plant traps, or sneak around undetected— whatever you decide, just get the job done!

It's Blackmail: They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings.

They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings. Armed to the Teeth: Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market.

Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market. Wear Different Faces: Find and unlock a variety of masks that grant you a suite of different abilities.

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