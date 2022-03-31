Pikachu Libre Is Easier Than Ever To Obtain In Pokémon GO

Pikachu Libre has been one of the most difficult Pokémon to obtain in Pokémon GO. Costumed in a luchador outfit, this special variation of Pikachu is only obtainable through leveling up in Pokémon GO. Normally, trainers have to level up beyond Level 20 which can be gained through a number of wins, and then advance through the post-number levels including Legend. The post-number rankings are based not on the number of wins but rather your overall GBL ranking… so even if you win two out of five battles, you'll find yourself further from ranking up rather than closer. However, the post-number rankings aren't currently active in the current interim season of GO Battle League in Pokémon GO. Instead, the ranking cap at Rank 20, meaning that all competitive players who hit 20 will still be able to play and get rewards but will no longer rank up. During this interim season, Pikachu Libre is guaranteed as your first encounter once you hit Rank 20 and then win an encounter.

There is one twist to this now obtainable Pikachu Libre encounter. Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic confirms that it has turned off the Shiny-capability of Pikachu Libre. Which… come on, man! Weak.

Niantic goes on to detail the remaining schedule for the interim season of GO Battle League:

March 29th – April 5th: Ultra League Catch Cup

April 5th – April 12th: Master League* Halloween Cup* *Triple Stardust from rewards, excluding end of set rewards

April 12th – April 19th: Great League Little Cup

April 19th – April 26th: Ultra League Retro Cup

April 26th – May 3rd: Master League* Kanto Cup* *Triple Stardust from rewards, excluding end of set rewards

May 3rd – May 10th: Great League Flying Cup

May 10th – May 17th: Ultra League Element Cup

May 17th – May 24th: Master League* Master Premier Classic* *Triple Stardust from rewards, excluding end of set rewards

May 24th – June 1st: Great League Ultra League Master League

