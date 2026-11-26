Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nintendo | Tagged: pikmin, Scopely

Pikmin Bloom's Secret Caves Arrive on December 9

Pikmin Bloom revealed the next content update — Secret Caves will arrive on December 9.

Article Summary Pikmin Bloom adds Secret Caves on December 9, sending your squad underground to battle creatures and collect Treasure.

Secret Caves unlock at Level 20 in Pikmin Bloom, and you'll need Cave Maps stored in the new Secret Caves tab.

Pikmin Bloom lets you choose how many Pikmin to send, with bigger squads helping you reach deeper cave areas.

Pikmin Bloom records every Treasure you find in a new Treasure Catalog, while location-matched Pikmin hit harder.

Scopely and Nintendo revealed the next official update coming to Pikmin Bloom, as the creatures will do a little splunking in the new Secret Caves content. The shorthand is that you'll come across new underground locations that will invite your squad to run into familiar creatures from the franchise while uncovering Treasure sparkling in the shadows. We have more info from the team about it below, and you can get the finer details on their latest blog, as the content will arrive on December 9.

Pikmin Bloom Dives Into Secret Caves This December

Secret Caves are a new way to send your Pikmin beneath the surface, where they'll explore an underground world and face creatures in search of Treasure. A larger squad can give you an advantage in battle, and every Treasure you collect will be recorded in the new Treasure Catalog.

How to Explore Secret Caves: Secret Caves unlock when you reach Level 20. If you're still working your way there, now's a great time to head out for a stroll and level up! To play Secret Caves, you'll need a Cave Map. Once you receive one, it will be saved in the new Secret Caves tab next to the Postcards tab. Choose a map from the Secret Caves tab to begin your adventure.

Secret Caves unlock when you reach Level 20. If you're still working your way there, now's a great time to head out for a stroll and level up! To play Secret Caves, you'll need a Cave Map. Once you receive one, it will be saved in the new Secret Caves tab next to the Postcards tab. Choose a map from the Secret Caves tab to begin your adventure. How to Explore Secret Caves: Choose a map in the Secret Caves tab, decide how many Pikmin to send, and set them on their way! The more Pikmin you send, the more they can help you reach the deeper parts of the cave.

Choose a map in the Secret Caves tab, decide how many Pikmin to send, and set them on their way! The more Pikmin you send, the more they can help you reach the deeper parts of the cave. Battling Creatures: Press the GO button to command your Pikmin to attack, or swipe to throw them. When a creature is about to strike, use your whistle to call your Pikmin back to safety. Pikmin you've met in locations that match the category of a spot will be stronger in that spot's battle. Grow Pikmin found in a variety of places, and they'll be ready to help when you need them.

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