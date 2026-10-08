Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cats In The Shell, Infini Fun, Raven Studio

Pilot Forge Feline-Piloted Mechs With Cats In The Shell

Do you like mechanized warrior combat and cats? Want to see both of them together? Then the game Cats in the Shell is for you!

Article Summary Cats In The Shell launches on Steam January 20, 2027, with a free demo available now for curious mech fans.

Recruit unique feline pilots and build custom cat-themed mechs with parts, modules, and powerful upgrade synergies.

This roguelike auto battler mixes random events, limited resources, and evolving builds for fresh strategic runs.

Test mech builds in automated battles and challenge machines created by other players without real-time matchmaking.

Infini Fun and Raven Studio have revealed new details about their latest game, as Cats In The Shell arrives next year. In case you missed this one, the game will have you playing as cats who have become pilots for mechanized warriors, who also happen to look like cats and other warrior-like designs. Take on all sorts of enemies in this mech-building roguelike auto battler, which will be released for PC via Steam on January 20, 2027. We have more details about the game from the team below, as you can play a free demo right now.

Ruff & Tumble In Mech Suits With Cats In The Shell

Recruit feline pilots, each with their own abilities and strategic focuses, then construct a custom battle machine from a robust arsenal of parts and upgradable modules. Pair different components to create specialized builds that will lead to a wide array of combat strategies. Unlock distinct progression paths by synergizing different parts and archetypes. Adapt to random events, limited resources, and formidable enemies while constantly refining the mecha's loadout. Put each configuration to the test in automated battles, and experience the satisfaction of watching epic chain reactions, satisfying synergies, and strong upgrades snowball into unstoppable war machines.

Assemble battle machines by selecting and equipping new parts throughout each run. Combine mech components and enhancement modules to create distinctive builds, unlock powerful synergies, and continuously strengthen the machine during and between battles. Mix and match a vast selection of parts, modules, and archetypes to discover countless possibilities. Strategically adapt to random events and shop offerings, as each decision will shape the outcome of the run. Every playthrough delivers a fresh mech assembly experience.

Watch every design choice come to life in spectacular automated battles. Put each build to the test through explosive clashes of steel and firepower, then witness increasingly powerful machines unleash devastating chain reactions as the run progresses. Challenge battle machines assembled by other players around the world without the pressure of real-time matchmaking. Test builds against the creations of other pilots, overcome new strategic challenges, and discover fresh ideas for future runs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!