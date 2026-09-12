Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Shadows Over Port Royal, TTRPG, Two Starving Gnolls

Pirate Cosmic Horror TTRPG Shadows Over Port Royal Announced

Experience a pirate TTRPG shrouded in cosmic horror as Shadows Over Port Royal has been announced and is already fully funded via crowdfunding.

Article Summary Shadows Over Port Royal is a pirate cosmic horror TTRPG adventure set in 1692 Jamaica during the Golden Age of Piracy.

Players investigate crewless ships, a dead governor, and dark Lovecraftian forces haunting Port Royal’s factions.

The 100-plus-page Shadows Over Port Royal scenario uses an open structure for two to three sessions or a longer campaign.

Two Starving Gnolls has already funded Shadows Over Port Royal, featuring artwork by classic Call of Cthulhu artist Earl Geier.

Norway-based tabletop publisher Two Starving Gnolls revealed their latest TTRPH adventure in the form of the pirate cosmic horror title Shadows Over Port Royal. This is an investigative horror adventure set in Jamaica during the Golden Age of Piracy, as your ship comes into port on an island where there's far more creepy stuff happening even for your tastes. It's up to you and the crew to take on this Lovecraftian-inspired story. The game is getting crowdfunded, like all TTRPGs seem to be these days, and has already reached its goal. Now we basically have to wait for the thing to get published.

Avast Ye Paranormal Maties! Shadows Over Port Royal Is Preparing To Set Sail

After seven brutal weeks at sea, the investigators arrive in Port Royal with orders from England to uncover the truth behind a growing mystery. Ships have been found drifting without their crews. The governor is dead under mysterious circumstances. And throughout the taverns, whispers are spreading that something unnatural is at work. Their investigation leads into a city overflowing with pirates, priests, corrupt officials, competing factions, and hidden agendas. But something even darker waits beneath Port Royal's greed and corruption.

Inspired by the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft, Shadows over Port Royal blends its fictional mystery with real history. The story builds toward the earthquake and tsunami of June 7, 1692, which devastated much of Port Royal. In this version of events, however, the catastrophe may not have been entirely natural. Designed with an open investigative structure, the 100+ page scenario gives players freedom to explore Port Royal and uncover clues through different characters, locations, and factions. A typical playthrough runs two to three sessions, while the detailed setting can also be expanded into a longer campaign. The book also features illustrations by Earl Geier, whose distinctive artwork appeared throughout classic Chaosium Call of Cthulhu releases, including Masks of Nyarlathotep, Horror on the Orient Express, Fatal Experiments, and Cthulhu Casebook.

Explore Port Royal in 1692: Enter one of the Caribbean's richest and most infamous cities shortly before one of history's most dramatic disasters.

Enter one of the Caribbean's richest and most infamous cities shortly before one of history's most dramatic disasters. Unravel a Cosmic Horror Mystery: Investigate crewless ships, unexplained deaths, secret agendas, and horrors lurking beneath the city's corruption.

Investigate crewless ships, unexplained deaths, secret agendas, and horrors lurking beneath the city's corruption. Choose Your Own Path: Follow clues across multiple locations and factions through an open investigative structure that can unfold differently for each group.

Follow clues across multiple locations and factions through an open investigative structure that can unfold differently for each group. Run a Living City: Use included tools and appendices to manage Port Royal's characters, factions, locations, and shifting agendas.

Use included tools and appendices to manage Port Royal's characters, factions, locations, and shifting agendas. Artwork by Earl Geier: Explore Port Royal through new illustrations from an artist whose work appeared in numerous classic Chaosium Call of Cthulhu adventures.

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