Posted in: Board Games, Games, Mantic, Tabletop | Tagged: Plants Vs Zombies, Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game

Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game Officially Announced

Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game has been officially announced, with a crowdfunding campaign set to launch this October.

Article Summary Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game is officially announced, with Mantic and PopCap launching Kickstarter on October 14.

The cooperative Plants vs. Zombies board game has players defend the garden with Plants, Tools, and team-based strategy.

A Zen Garden campaign lets players unlock new Plants, Tools, and challenges as Zombie hordes grow tougher each level.

Kickstarter backers can get Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game early, plus a Deluxe Edition with extra content.

Mantic Games has partnered with PopCap Games to create Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game, which will launch a crowdfunding campaign. The title will bring a tabletop experience into the hit mobile title, as you'll be working as a team of flowers to fight off the zombie horde that comes to ruin the garden, with special figures and more being offered up as bonuses for funding. We have more details below as the crowdfunding will start on October 14, with no word on when a physical edition will be released.

Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game Announced For Crowdfunding

In this cooperative adventure, players work together to overcome a series of increasingly challenging levels, each featuring unique setups, objectives, and Zombie hordes to defeat. Between levels, players will get the chance to upgrade their Garden's defenses by unlocking new Plants and Tools that open up new strategies and gameplay possibilities. Gameplay is driven by player cards that have unique effects when played. Plant cards activate your defenses, such as making the Peashooter plants fire or Cherry Bombs explode. Tool cards have powerful effects like reorganizing your garden's defenses with a shovel or razing a lane of Zombies with the Lawnmower.

Zombie cards represent the approaching horde. Playing them advances Zombies toward your home while revealing the lanes they'll progress along. Whenever you play Zombie cards, you must play them all, so plan your turns wisely. Players learn the game through a series of levels, unlocking new challenges, plants, and Zombies along the way. New features become available throughout the Zen Garden Campaign, with difficulty scaling to match the group's experience level, ensuring an engaging challenge for new and experienced players alike.

Each level challenges players with a new Zombie horde to defeat. If any Zombies reach the house, the team loses. Players work together to defeat all the Zombies and win! Kickstarter backers will be among the first players to receive Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game before retail release, with the option to upgrade to a Deluxe Kickstarter Edition featuring pre-assembled miniatures and additional campaign content. Back Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game on Kickstarter to secure the Deluxe Edition, unlock exclusive rewards, and be among the first players to experience the game.

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