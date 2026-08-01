Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gen Con, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Gen Con 2026, Plus One Exp

Plus One Exp Brings Multiple TTRPG Titles To Gen Con 2026

Plus One Exp brought several TTRPG titles with them to Gen Con 2026 as they showcase some of the unique options from their library.

Article Summary Plus One Exp heads to Gen Con 2026 with a varied TTRPG lineup, showcasing indie RPGs at Booth 449 in Indianapolis.

Highlights include solo adventures like Where Crimson Lillies Bloom, Heir of Swords, and We Wander Beneath Radiant Lights.

Plus One Exp also spotlights quirky group play with My Chivalric Bromance, Mondo Fantastic, and Silver Spoon Boys.

From cyberpunk mystery to mythic quests, Plus One Exp offers distinctive TTRPG experiences across genres and styles.

Tabletop publisher Plus One brought a number of tabletop titles from their library to Gen Con 2026, as they showed off a lot of what their catalog has to offer. The independent publisher has entered a number of unique TTRPG titles into the marketplace as there is a rise in new companies making their mark on the industry. We have a list of everything they took to Indianapolis this weekend, as you can find them at Booth 449.

Where Crimson Lillies Bloom

A Mythic Bastionland solo adventure! You are a squire carrying on after the death of your knight. Build a realm steeped in myth, discover the memories and terrible fate that shaped you as a squire, remember the knight who saved you, and finish their journey to honor their name.

What Happened to the Silver Spoon Boys?

The Silver Spoon Boys — an adventuring party of handsome sons from wealthy families — disappeared after entering a haunted cave-temple. Find out what happened and report to the Awat Guild of Happenings. For Kala Mandala and other OSR adventure games!

Pilgrimage of the Sun Guard

A solo prompt-based role-playing game about being a person of virtue, going on a quest, and enduring trials while attempting to hold to your Code.

My Chivalric Bromance

A game of queer and thirsty knights and their companions, outlawed, exiled, and banished to wander as strangers in strange lands. Pick a class, answer some questions, choose your Thirst Alignment, and you're ready to go! Designed for a game master and 1-6 players

Heir of Swords

Nominated for the Crit Awards, to be announced in September 2026! A tarot-based solo divination and journaling TTRPG where you divine the fate of the Heir of Swords through a tarot spread. Navigate the spread of the Forest as the Heir, searching for their Heart and the treacherous Knight of Swords. The settled spread generates a story and history for a heartless deserter, a knave who cut out their heart so they may Cut Down fate.

Mondo Fantastic

Play out fun, fast, high-fantasy vignettes as warriors, wizards, wanderers, and wastrels amid the great and good of a fantastic medieval city at the crossroads of a magical world. In an evening of play, you will come face to face with the mondo! For 3-5 players plus a GM, using polyhedral dice and a deck of cards.

Werewolf + Android

A tabletop role-playing game for two players and one to five sessions. Play as a team of inhuman private investigators solving mysteries in a cyberpunk future. Balance your humanity against the Beast and the Machine as you search for the pale neon reflection of truth in the grimy city of New Umbria. Werewolf cannot use or control technology, and Android cannot sense or manipulate magic.

Shadow / Giant

A tabletop RPG for two players eager to create their own wolf & cub story, filled with dangers, outbursts, exploration, discovery, and entirely unexpected devotion. One player takes the role of the Shadow: a traumatized youth with powers unfit for their world. The other player is the Giant: an adult who swore they'd grown too jaded to ever care again, until the Shadow crashed into their life.

We Wander Beneath Radiant Lights

Winner of the 2025 IGDN Groundbreaker Award for Best Setting! A solo game that forces you, once a Sister of a lunar deity's order, to reconcile with the ghosts of the past and earn your freedom from the hell your goddess has sentenced you to. It will require your wits, your brawn, and encounters with those whom you have harmed and those who have harmed you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!