Posted in: Games, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Horizons: The Series., Pokémon Pokopia, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Pokémon Announces Multiple Activities For Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving is getting a dose of Pikachu and Eevee as Pokémon will have multiple things happening across Thanksgiving weekend.

Article Summary Pokémon joins Thanksgiving weekend with Pikachu and Eevee appearing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026.

Pokémon Pokopia on Nintendo Switch 2 adds Expansion Pass DLC, with Bubbly Basin out now and Dazzling Decorations on Dec. 9.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is part of the holiday push as Mega Evolution—Delta Reign brings Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards.

Pokémon Horizons Season 3 is streaming on Netflix now, while new Winter Night Sky merch is live on Pokémon Center.

The Pokémon Company revealed several fun activities planned across multiple titles, as the franchise will be part of your Thanksgiving weekend. Starting things off with the fact that Pikachu and Eevee will be a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026, as their balloon will make its way across Manhattan on Thursday morning. But that's just the start, as new activities will hit Pokémon Pokopia and Pokémon TCG Pocket, along with a big merch drop for the holiday. We have more info below on what the company has planned.

Celebrate Thanksgiving With Some Pokémon This Year

Pokémon Pokopia

In the Pokémon Pokopia game, players take on the role of a Ditto that has awoken from a long slumber and transformed to look like a human! Together with their Pokémon pals, they set out to rebuild a desolate world. Available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, Pokémon Pokopia is a cozy life simulation adventure that lets players craft items, learn moves from Pokémon they meet, create habitats, build structures, and work together with Pokémon to create a world for all to live in. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is available to purchase now, with Part 1: Bubbly Basin playable now and Part 2: Dazzling Decorations launching December 9. (Full version of the game required to use DLC. Sold separately. Individual DLC parts cannot be purchased separately.) More information about Pokémon Pokopia and the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass can be found on the official Pokémon Pokopia website.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Fans can discover highly collectible and playable cards featuring more powerful Mega Evolution Pokémon ex in Mega Evolution—Delta Reign, the recently released expansion for the bestselling Pokémon Trading Card Game. In addition, fans can experience the Pokémon TCG digitally with the globally popular Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Catch up on the latest episodes of Season 3 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series. The show originally debuted in 2024 as the first new mainline Pokémon animated series in over 25 years. The hit animated series continues to capture the attention of fans with action-packed episodes and characters who Trainers are excited to cheer for. Three seasons are now available to stream on Netflix, with the fourth season, "Pokémon Horizons: Season 4—Wonders Ahead," premiering on Netflix on Feb. 27, 2027.

New Merch

Trainers can enjoy a new holiday collection, Winter Night Sky, exclusively on Pokémon Center, the premier online destination for official, high-quality Pokémon merchandise. New festive apparel and accessories, seasonal decor and plush, and gift wrap and accessories make up the line this year, now available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the U.K. This collection is inspired by the traditions that bring people together during the holiday season, and Pokémon Center invites Trainers to celebrate while discovering new ways to make the season memorable with Pokémon by their side.

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