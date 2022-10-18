Pokémon Blue "Sandshrew" Version On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put an extremely rare, early-production copy of Pokémon Blue Version for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld gaming device up for auction! This copy is confirmed to be an early print because it features a Sandshrew creature in a screencap on the back of the box. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, October 18th, to place a bid on this greatly sought-after Pokémon video game.

Pokémon Blue, alongside Pokémon Red Version, is one of the biggest bestsellers for the original Nintendo Game Boy. Many, many units were sold and nearly as many have been opened. Among these, the early print runs of the games included a Sandshrew within a screencap on the back of Pokémon Blue Version, which is a tell-tale sign that this particular game unit is a early-run copy. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Blue Version – Wata 8.5 A Sealed [Sandshrew, "Blue" Text, Early Production], Game Boy Nintendo 1998 USA. Video game for the Game Boy, Nintendo's first handheld console. Players can collect up to 139 different monsters. Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue are both the first installment in the Pokemon video game series. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Blastoise on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome early-print copy of Pokémon Blue Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, October 18th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!