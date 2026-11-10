Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Pokémon Club

Pokémon Club Forms New Partnership With Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America will bring the Pokémon TCG to their locations as the Pokémon Club will join the Clubhouses

Article Summary Pokémon Club is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to bring Pokémon TCG programs to clubhouses nationwide.

The Pokémon Club program uses the Pokémon TCG and themed activities to build strategy, confidence, and friendships.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America will expand Pokémon Club access, giving more kids safe spaces to learn and play.

Pokémon Club continues growing after recent outreach to schools and libraries, widening its U.S. youth impact.

The Pokémon Company has formed a brand-new partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to bring Pokémon Club to their clubhouses nationwide. The move is pretty simple: they will bring the tabletop card game for kids to check out and play, using it to build problem-solving skills early on and to help kids foster new friendships and potentially develop meaningful life skills with the game as a guide. We have more details about the partnership below, as kids will start seeing it pop up in the months to come.

Pokémon Club Comes To The Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Developed in 2025, Pokémon Club is a program that provides youth of all skill levels with tools to develop life skills through playing the Pokémon TCG and other Pokémon-themed activities. In friendly, inclusive spaces, kids and teens can sharpen their strategic thinking, strengthen social-emotional skills, and develop meaningful connections with others through their shared passion for Pokémon.

The partnership marks the latest milestone in Pokémon Club's continued expansion, following the program's recent growth to reach K–12 educators through the International Society for Transforming Education (ISTE) and support library-based clubs in collaboration with the American Library Association (ALA). The new partnership will extend the program's reach even further and expand Pokémon Club access for young people across the U.S.

With nearly 5,500 local Clubs serving more than four million children and teens each year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides young people with safe, supportive places to learn and discover their potential. Through this partnership, Pokémon Club will bring another engaging opportunity to Boys & Girls Clubs, encouraging youth to explore new skills, express their creativity and connect with others through a shared love of Pokémon and the Pokémon TCG.

"Some of the most meaningful learning happens when kids come together to play," said Barry Sams, Vice President, Game Development and Community Engagement at The Pokémon Company International. "Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we're expanding access to experiences that combine the excitement of the Pokémon TCG with opportunities to develop problem-solving skills, build confidence, and form lasting connections. We look forward to welcoming even more young Trainers into a community where learning and fun go hand in hand."

"Play can be a powerful way for young people to build skills, develop friendships and discover the value of teamwork," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Through our partnership with The Pokémon Company International, we're bringing an engaging new program to Boys & Girls Clubs that encourages young people to think strategically, build confidence, and connect with their peers. Together, we're creating more opportunities for youth to learn, grow, and thrive through experiences that make learning fun."

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