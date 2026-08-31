Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Pokémon GO, Pokémon TCG, Video Games | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, Pokemon World Championships

Pokémon Drops Multiple Game Updates at 2026 World Championships

The Pokémon Company dropped multiple announcements about several titles under the Pokémon banner during the 2026 World Championships.

Article Summary Pokémon World Championships 2026 delivered major game updates, while Singapore was confirmed for Worlds 2027.

Pokémon Champions adds Z Mega Evolutions on September 9, including Mega Lucario Z, Mega Garchomp Z, and more.

Pokémon GO expands battling with Mega-Evolved Pokémon in GO Battle League, third Charged Attacks, and Armored Mewtwo.

Pokémon TCG, TCG Pocket, and Pokémon UNITE revealed new cards, dual-type Pokémon, and fresh playable additions.

Over the weekend, The Pokémon Company revealed multiple game announcements tied to the franchise's 30th Anniversary, both at the inaugural PokémonXP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships. The games' side of things covered just about everything, except for the Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves games that won't be out until 2027, giving players an idea of what's to come across multiple titles. We have the rundown of what was discussed below.

2027 Pokémon World Championships Heads To Singapore

The next stop on Victory Road will take Trainers to Singapore for the 2027 Pokémon World Championships at Singapore EXPO.

Z Mega Evolutions Debuting in Pokémon Champions

Pokémon that can undergo Z Mega Evolution will make their debut in Pokémon Champions on September 9, 2026, alongside other Pokémon. Mega Lucario Z, Mega Garchomp Z, and Mega Absol Z will be appearing in addition to Baxcalibur and Rillaboom. Trainers can also look forward to more information on Heatran joining battles in the future.

New Pokémon GO Battle Features Announced, Bringing Mega-Evolved Pokémon to GO Battle League

This year, Pokémon GO celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade since the mobile game first launched in 2016. For the first time in Pokémon GO, eligible Mega-Evolved Pokémon will gain access to a third Charged Attack, introducing new strategic possibilities and ways for Trainers to battle their friends and rivals. Starting next season, Trainers will also be able to use Mega-Evolved Pokémon at all levels in GO Battle League. Additionally, Armored Mewtwo will be making its return to Pokémon GO soon. For more information about the Pokémon GO mobile game, visit PokemonGO.com.

Powerful New Cards Revealed Alongside New ex★ Series for the Pokémon TCG

The Pokémon TCG unveiled powerful new Pokémon cards, such as Mega Lucario Z ex, marking the debut of Z Mega Evolution Pokémon in the iconic game. More Mega attack rare cards will also be coming soon to the Pokémon TCG, including Mega Rayquaza ex, Mega Darkrai ex, Mega Greninja ex, and Mega Zygarde ex. In addition, fans were treated to an exciting appearance from formidable Legendary Pokémon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, coming soon to the Pokémon TCG in the newly revealed ex★ Series. More details will be shared in the future.

Dual-Type Pokémon Coming Soon to Pokémon TCG Pocket

Beginning October 2026, players will be able to expand their card collections in the globally popular Pokémon TCG Pocket app with the introduction of dual-type Pokémon in the game's next series. More information will be available at a later date.

Morpeko, Toxtricity, Jolteon, and Flareon Join the Fray in Pokémon UNITE

Morpeko, Toxtricity, Jolteon, and Flareon were announced as the latest playable Pokémon coming soon to Pokémon UNITE. Stay tuned for further updates on their unique moves and roles in the game. For more information about Pokémon UNITE, please visit UNITE.Pokemon.com.

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