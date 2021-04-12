Pokémon Emerald, Graded 9.6 WATA A+, Auctioning At ComicsConnect

There are times when a game's sequel surpasses the original game. For some, the sequels are more complete versions of their predecessors. In many cases, players often consider the third of each generation of the mainline Pokémon video game franchise to be a more definitive version of the previous games in said generation. Pokémon Emerald, the third game of the franchise's third generation, which includes Ruby and Sapphire, is no exception here. And luckily for anyone in the market for Game Boy Advance games such as that one, Comics Connect, a New York City-based auction house, has a 9.6-graded, WATA A+ copy up for auction right now! The auction will continue until Monday, April 12th, at 7:30 PM Eastern Time or 6:30 PM Central Time.

Players of this now-retro game likely recall that this is officially the first mainline Pokémon game to feature a cutscene, showcasing its iconic battle between the mascots of the previous games of the generation, Groudon and Kyogre, and its end as per the almost-divine intervention of Rayquaza, this game's mascot. Rayquaza is prominently featured on the box's front face. Furthermore, while it isn't explicitly mentioned as the first main Pokémon game with a cutscene, that very scene is shown on the back cover.

This game also marks the debut of the Battle Frontier location in these games. Trainers who have beaten the Elite Four can challenge the Frontier Brains in interesting and oftentimes puzzling challenges in order to dominate the Frontier for themselves!

If you want ahold of this prolific and well-rounded Pokémon game, as mentioned, you have until 6:30 PM on Monday, April 12th, to make a bid and stake your claim over at Comics Connect! You can find the link to this auction's listing by clicking here. Meanwhile, have you ever gotten to play an authentic version of this game on a Game Boy Advance or Game Boy Advance SP, or even a Nintendo DS? How did you like it? Let us know in the comments below!