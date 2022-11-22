Pokémon Emerald Version Up For Auction Over At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of Pokémon Emerald Version, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld system, up for auction! This game follows the tried, true tradition of the Pokémon series creating a third game to improve upon the systematic nature of the generation's previous two games. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, November 22nd, to place a bid on this awesome video game.

Pokémon Emerald Version follows the same formula as Pokémon Ruby Version and Pokémon Sapphire Version, which put you into the world as a child moving to an all-new region in the Pokémon world, where you are ultimately tasked with saving the world from certain destruction. This generation overall introduced the idea of cataclysmic events caused by some legendary creature ultimately being averted thanks to the intervention of the protagonist, but it certainly didn't stop there. However, as formulaic as the game series can be, there's obviously a reason its the best-selling media franchise of all time. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Emerald Version – Wata 9.2 A+ Sealed [Play on DS Logo], GBA Nintendo 2004 USA. Pokémon Emerald Version is an enhanced version of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Versions, and, like Pokémon Crystal Version, it's harder to come by than the predecessors within its same generation.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Emerald Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, November 22nd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!