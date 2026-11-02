Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO, Scopley | Tagged: pokemon

Pokémon GO Adds Explorer Gadget With Multiple Improvements

Pokémon GO has been given a new mechanic as part of its latest update, as players can take advantage of the Explorer Gadget.

Article Summary Pokémon GO’s new Explorer Gadget auto-catches Pokémon and spins PokéStops while you walk, even with the app closed.

Available for Trainers level 20 and up, the Pokémon GO Explorer Gadget can be activated from map view or Key Items.

Pokémon GO also updates catch summaries, adds a dedicated Appraise button, and refreshes several key visuals.

Power Spot encounters are being adjusted in Pokémon GO, removing special wild spawns tied to certain actions.

Scopely has released a new update for Pokémon GO this week, adding a brand-new mechanic with the Explorer Gadget. This feels like a cheat in some ways, as the gadget will automatically try to catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops while you walk around, even when the app isn't actively open on your mobile device. Essentially, playing the game without you having to play the game. While we're sure many people will take advantage of it, it genuinely feels like lazy gaming. We have some developer notes below, as you can get the full rundown on their website.

Play Pokémon GO On The Go With The Explorer Gadget

The Explorer Gadget is a built-in feature in Pokémon GO that attempts to catch Pokémon by automatically throwing Poké Balls and collecting items by spinning PokéStops while Trainers traverse the real world. Available for Trainers Level 20 and above, the Explorer Gadget can be activated by tapping its icon in the top right of the map view or the Key Items section of the Item Bag. A pink Poké Ball icon will appear over any Pokémon or PokéStop the Explorer Gadget is attempting to catch or spin. Trainers can also tap a Pokémon or PokéStop that is in progress to manually interact with them and override the Explorer Gadget.

Updated Catch Summary: Upon catching Pokémon, Trainers will see an improved catch summary with updated visuals that make rewards and catch bonuses clearer.

Upon catching Pokémon, Trainers will see an improved catch summary with updated visuals that make rewards and catch bonuses clearer. Dedicated Appraise Button: Access to appraisal information will be streamlined via a dedicated button above the Additional Options on a Pokémon's summary page.

Access to appraisal information will be streamlined via a dedicated button above the Additional Options on a Pokémon's summary page. Visual Refreshes: Updates include updated PokéStop color saturation for clearer visual contrast, updated encounter ring indicators for wild Pokémon attracted by Lure Modules or encountered on Routes, and updated visual effects surrounding Pokémon attracted by the Mystery Box or Coin Bag.

Updates include updated PokéStop color saturation for clearer visual contrast, updated encounter ring indicators for wild Pokémon attracted by Lure Modules or encountered on Routes, and updated visual effects surrounding Pokémon attracted by the Mystery Box or Coin Bag. Power Spot Encounters: To improve consistency for wild encounters, visiting a Power Spot or placing a Pokémon at a Power Spot after winning a Max Battle will no longer trigger special wild encounters.

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