Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: gengar, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces Anniversary Event at Retail Locations

Pokémon GO has revealed a special anniversary event for both the mobile game and the franchise involving retail locations and Mega Gengar!

Article Summary Pokémon GO’s anniversary retail event runs September 27 to October 20, 2026, featuring Mega Gengar in select U.S. stores.

Visit participating Best Buy, GameStop, and Target locations to unlock Pokémon GO Timed Research and event rewards.

Complete Pokémon GO Timed Research for Poké Balls, themed Pokémon encounters, and a chance to find Shiny Gengar.

Redeem eligible Pokémon GO gift cards by October 31, 2026, to claim the Gengar Knit Cap avatar item online.

Scopely has announced a new special event for Pokémon GO, happening both in-game and IRL, that involves Mega Gengar. As you can see here, they have some special items you can get your hands on starting Sunday, September 27, at 10:00 a.m. until Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. local time. All of which involve Mega Gengar, or if you're lucky enough, you might encounter a Shiny Gengar version! We have more details below, as we wish you all luck, and don't go hitting customers or treating kids like dirt just to get an item you'll resell on eBay.

Mega Gengar Appears at Pokémon GO Retail Event

Pokémon GO Trainers can take part in this release by visiting select retail locations in the United States and participating in Mega Raids and event-themed Timed Research. Plus, Trainers who redeem a Pokémon GO gift card from certain retailers and online stores will receive an avatar item upon redemption!

Best Buy retail stores and bestbuy.com

GameStop retail stores and gamestop.com

Target retail stores and Target.com

Timed Research

Trainers can get event-themed Timed Research throughout the event by going to one of the participating retail locations and opening Pokémon GO! Complete the research tasks to earn Poké Balls, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more! Please note that Timed Research can be obtained by visiting select retail locations until Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. local time. After obtaining the Timed Research, the associated tasks must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Friday, November 20, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Bonus In-Game Item Trainers who redeem a Pokémon GO gift card from Target, GameStop, or Best Buy between September 27 and October 31, 2026, will receive the Gengar Knit Cap avatar item upon redemption online. (Offer available only for Target, GameStop, or Best Buy–purchased Pokémon GO gift card code redemptions from September 27 to October 31, 2026. Limit one per account. Trainers who already own the Gengar Knit Cap will receive an alternate item of equal value.)

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