Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scopely

Pokémon GO Announces New GO Wild Area: Into the Wild Event

Pokémon GO has announced the new GO Wild Area: Into the Wild event for November, bringing Steel and Dragon types into the game.

Article Summary Pokémon GO’s GO Wild Area: Into the Wild runs November 9-13, featuring Steel and Dragon-type spawns and bonuses.

Dynamax Regidrago debuts in five-star Max Battles, while Dynamax Meltan arrives through GO Pass: Into the Wild.

Pokémon GO trainers get a free GO Pass, with GO Pass Deluxe offering extra rewards and a Silver Bottle Cap.

Raids, Max Battles, Mystery Box Meltan encounters, and a Global Challenge add more rewards and event bonuses.

Scopely has revealed the next major event for Pokémon GO, as they've introduced the new GO Wild Area: Into the Wild event. Happening from November 9-13, the game will introduce several Steel and Dragon-type creatures into the title, touching on every mode it can, along with some specialty bonuses to snag for a limited time. We have the dev notes below with more news found on their website, as we wish all trainers luck in this endeavor!

Pokémon GO Brings Steel & Dragon Types Out For GO Wild Area: Into the Wild

The event features a Steel and Dragon-type adventure, including Dynamax Pokémon debuts, a new Special Background, Max Battles, Raid Battles, a Global Challenge, and more. Trainers can kick off their wild adventures Monday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. through Friday, November 13, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Dynamax Debuts: Dynamax Regidrago and Dynamax Meltan will make their respective Pokémon GO debuts, with Dynamax Regidrago appearing in five-star Max Battles and Dynamax Meltan making its debut on GO Pass: Into the Wild.

Dynamax Regidrago and Dynamax Meltan will make their respective Pokémon GO debuts, with Dynamax Regidrago appearing in five-star Max Battles and Dynamax Meltan making its debut on GO Pass: Into the Wild. GO Pass & Silver Bottle Cap: Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: Into the Wild at no cost on Monday, November 9. Trainers can upgrade to the paid version, GO Pass Deluxe, for additional rewards.

Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: Into the Wild at no cost on Monday, November 9. Trainers can upgrade to the paid version, GO Pass Deluxe, for additional rewards. Completing GO Pass Deluxe: Into the Wild earns Trainers the Silver Bottle Cap. The Silver Bottle Cap can be used to start Hyper Training a Pokémon, so long as it is a Good Buddy or higher. Once completed, Hyper Training will increase the Pokémon's HP, Attack, or Defense.

Into the Wild earns Trainers the Silver Bottle Cap. The Silver Bottle Cap can be used to start Hyper Training a Pokémon, so long as it is a Good Buddy or higher. Once completed, Hyper Training will increase the Pokémon's HP, Attack, or Defense. New Special Background: To commemorate the adventure leading up to Pokémon GO Wild Area, Trainers who participate in five-star raids and five-star Max Battles will have a chance of receiving a new Special Background after making a successful catch.

To commemorate the adventure leading up to Pokémon GO Wild Area, Trainers who participate in five-star raids and five-star Max Battles will have a chance of receiving a new Special Background after making a successful catch. Meltan & the Mystery Box: During the event, Trainers can catch Meltan by using the Mystery Box, which is obtained when sending a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME or the Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo Switch system.

During the event, Trainers can catch Meltan by using the Mystery Box, which is obtained when sending a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME or the Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo Switch system. Global Challenge Bonuses: Working together, Trainers around the world can unlock more bonuses by completing raids, Max Battles, and the Into the Wild Global Challenge.

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