Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scopely
Pokémon GO Announces New GO Wild Area: Into the Wild Event
Pokémon GO has announced the new GO Wild Area: Into the Wild event for November, bringing Steel and Dragon types into the game.
Article Summary
- Pokémon GO’s GO Wild Area: Into the Wild runs November 9-13, featuring Steel and Dragon-type spawns and bonuses.
- Dynamax Regidrago debuts in five-star Max Battles, while Dynamax Meltan arrives through GO Pass: Into the Wild.
- Pokémon GO trainers get a free GO Pass, with GO Pass Deluxe offering extra rewards and a Silver Bottle Cap.
- Raids, Max Battles, Mystery Box Meltan encounters, and a Global Challenge add more rewards and event bonuses.
Scopely has revealed the next major event for Pokémon GO, as they've introduced the new GO Wild Area: Into the Wild event. Happening from November 9-13, the game will introduce several Steel and Dragon-type creatures into the title, touching on every mode it can, along with some specialty bonuses to snag for a limited time. We have the dev notes below with more news found on their website, as we wish all trainers luck in this endeavor!
Pokémon GO Brings Steel & Dragon Types Out For GO Wild Area: Into the Wild
The event features a Steel and Dragon-type adventure, including Dynamax Pokémon debuts, a new Special Background, Max Battles, Raid Battles, a Global Challenge, and more. Trainers can kick off their wild adventures Monday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. through Friday, November 13, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- Dynamax Debuts: Dynamax Regidrago and Dynamax Meltan will make their respective Pokémon GO debuts, with Dynamax Regidrago appearing in five-star Max Battles and Dynamax Meltan making its debut on GO Pass: Into the Wild.
- GO Pass & Silver Bottle Cap: Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: Into the Wild at no cost on Monday, November 9. Trainers can upgrade to the paid version, GO Pass Deluxe, for additional rewards.
- Completing GO Pass Deluxe: Into the Wild earns Trainers the Silver Bottle Cap. The Silver Bottle Cap can be used to start Hyper Training a Pokémon, so long as it is a Good Buddy or higher. Once completed, Hyper Training will increase the Pokémon's HP, Attack, or Defense.
- New Special Background: To commemorate the adventure leading up to Pokémon GO Wild Area, Trainers who participate in five-star raids and five-star Max Battles will have a chance of receiving a new Special Background after making a successful catch.
- Meltan & the Mystery Box: During the event, Trainers can catch Meltan by using the Mystery Box, which is obtained when sending a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME or the Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo Switch system.
- Global Challenge Bonuses: Working together, Trainers around the world can unlock more bonuses by completing raids, Max Battles, and the Into the Wild Global Challenge.