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Pokémon GO Announces Twilight Trails Season Launching September 8th

Pokémon GO is heading into the Fall with a new season, as Twilight Trails introduces several new additions, events, a new GO pass, and more.

Article Summary Pokémon GO launches Twilight Trails on September 8, bringing a new Fall season packed with events, bonuses, and surprises.

Twilight Trails adds Paldea Pokémon like Maschiff and Mabosstiff, plus new Mega Evolutions and Dynamax battles.

Pokémon GO players can look ahead to September, October, and November Community Days, including a September Classic.

The season also introduces an updated GO Pass, milestone rewards, and refreshed Egg pools featuring Fidough, Honedge, and more.

Pokémon GO has revealed what's on the way for the new seasonal content in September, as Twilight Trails will take players into the Fall. The season is going to come with debuts across the board for normal Pokémon, Shiny versions, Mega-Evolved versions, Max, and more. As well as special events to take part in, a new GO Pass, and more. We have the finer details below as the season kicks off on September 8.

Pokémon GO Sails Into The Fall With Twilight Trails

In Pokémon GO, Seasons are periods of time that feature new events, Pokémon debuts, and surprises that all follow a certain theme. As the Seasons change, you may also find different Pokémon appearing in your area and hatching from Eggs. Make sure to explore during each in-game Season to collect and train as many different Pokémon as you can! You'll also enjoy special bonuses as you do.

Pokémon Debuts More

Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region, which was featured in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for Nintendo Switch, have been spotted in Pokémon GO! Be on the lookout for Maschiff, Mabosstiff, and more!

Mega-Evolved Pokémon

Where Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Mega Finale ends, a new trail begins! Gather 'round for the Mega Evolution debuts of Staraptor, Chandelure, and more during Twilight Trails. Stay tuned for more details on how to continue your Mega Evolution journey with the Mega Squads event, September Community Day Classic, and more!

Max Pokémon Debuts

Dynamax Rhyhorn, Dynamax Sneasel, Dynamax Sizzlipede, and more will make their way into Max Battles throughout the Season. Keep an eye out for new Dynamax Pokémon at Power Spots! Dynamax Uxie, Dynamax Mesprit, and Dynamax Azelf will appear in a Max Battle Day during Twilight Trails.

Pokémon GO Community Days

Mark your calendar! Twilight Trails will have Community Day events on the following dates.

September 12: September Community Day Classic

September Community Day Classic October 10: October Community Day

October Community Day November 21: November Community Day

Updated GO Pass

GO Pass, a limited-time progression track, will be available during Twilight Trails! Complete Pass Tasks to earn GO Points to increase your rank and earn rewards. The GO Pass Deluxe, a paid version of the GO Pass, will be available for Trainers looking for upgraded rewards and faster progression.

Major Milestone Bonuses

Reach Major Milestones on your GO Pass to unlock the following bonuses. Once unlocked, these bonuses will last until the current GO Pass ends!

Tier 1 – Rank 1: Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon * One additional Candy for trading Pokémon

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon * One additional Candy for trading Pokémon Tier 2 – Rank 25: Increased limits on opening Gifts, receiving Gifts from PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs, and storing Gifts

Increased limits on opening Gifts, receiving Gifts from PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs, and storing Gifts Tier 3 – Rank 50: 2× Daily Adventure Incense duration

2× Daily Adventure Incense duration Tier 4 – Rank 75: Increased XP and Stardust from hatching Eggs

What's Hatchin' In Those Eggs?

The following Pokémon will hatch from Eggs this Season!

2 km Eggs Elekid Magby Azurill

5 km Eggs Munchlax Sizzlipede Fidough

7 km Eggs Galarian Meowth Galarian Zigzagoon Galarian Stunfisk

10 km Eggs Dratini Honedge Impidimp



Adventure Sync Rewards

5 km Eggs Tyrogue* Sableye* Budew

10 km Eggs Bagon Druddigon Drampa



Route Rewards

7 km Eggs from Mateo's Gift Exchange Galarian Slowpoke Hisuian Sneasel Galarian Corsola



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