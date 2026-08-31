Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scopely

Pokémon GO Brings Back Armored Mewtwo For September 2026

Pokémon GO is getting one amazing send-off for GO Fest 2026: Mega Finale, as the devs are adding Armored Mewtwo back into the game.

Article Summary Pokémon GO is bringing back Armored Mewtwo for the first time since 2020 during GO Fest 2026: Mega Finale.

Armored Mewtwo will appear in five-star raids on September 5 and 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Scopely revealed the Armored Mewtwo return during PokémonXP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships.

Shiny Armored Mewtwo will not be available, making this limited Pokémon GO raid return all about the standard form.

Yesterday evening, during PokémonXP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco, Scopely made a major announcement that sent the crowd reeling, as Armored Mewtwo is returning to Pokémon GO for a limited-time event. This is the first time the character will appear in the game since 2020, as the devs have kept this one under lock and key for special occasions only. And with this being the 10th Anniversary of the mobile title, it seems like this might be one of those occasions.

Armored Mewtwo will appear in five-star raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Mega Finale, which is set to take place on both Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, 2026, running from 10 am to 6 pm local time, wherever you may happen to live. You should take this as your one and only shot to contend with this character ever again, as we're sure we won't see them for several more years after this. We have a few more details and the teaser trailer for you here, as we wish you luck this coming weekend.

Pokémon GO Brings Back Armored Mewtwo For September 2026

Armored Mewtwo, as seen in the movie Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (released in 2019), is a version of Mewtwo whose power is suppressed and held back by armor. Even so, Armored Mewtwo possesses overwhelming strength that surpasses other Pokémon.

Adventure Effects for Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y

Mewtwo will also be able to use unique Adventure Effects when it first learns these moves. Mega Mewtwo X will be able to use Dynamic Punch+ and Mega Mewtwo Y will be able to use Future Sight+. Once unlocked, Mewtwo will also be able to use these Adventure Effects when it isn't Mega Evolved. Trainers will need to use Mega Energy and Candy to activate these effects.

Dynamic Punch+ Adventure Effect Activate Mega Mewtwo X's Adventure Effect to increase your Pokémon's damage against Mega-Evolved Pokémon in Mega Raids and Super Mega Raids. In Super Mega Raids, this Adventure Effect will also allow Trainers to break two shields at once instead of one.

Future Sight+ Adventure Effect Activate Mega Mewtwo Y's Adventure Effect to see into the future and reveal Pokémon that will appraise as three-star or higher when entering a Pokémon encounter. Upon entering an encounter with a Pokémon while the Future Sight+ Adventure Effect is active, the encountered Pokémon will glow if it has high stats.

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