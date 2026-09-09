Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scopely

Pokémon GO Brings Back The Global Wild Area For November 2026

The Global Wild Area returns to Pokémon GO on November 14–15, featuring Steel- and Dragon-type Pokémon, Dynamax Dialga and Palkia, and event-exclusive mighty Pokémon.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Global Wild Area returns November 14-15, 2026, bringing a worldwide Steel- and Dragon-type hunt.

Dynamax Dialga debuts in Pokémon GO Max Battles on Saturday, while Dynamax Palkia takes over on Sunday.

Mighty Pokémon reappear in the wild, with GO Safari Balls boosting catch odds for these rare, high-stat encounters.

Pokémon GO players can enjoy free event bonuses, Special Research, and a costumed Machamp in three-star raids.

Scopely has revealed that Pokémon GO will bring back the Global Wild Area in November, giving players across the globe the chance to experience the same hunt all at once. The event will take place November 14-15 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, both days, highlighted by the addition of Steel and Dragon-types. As well as several Max Battles, Special Research for the event, and the debuts of Dynamax Dialga and Dynamax Palkia. We have more info from the company below.

Pokémon GO Brings Back The Global Wild Area For November 2026

It's time for another exhilarating Pokémon GO Wild Area, Trainers! Steel- and Dragon-type Pokémon are taking the spotlight this year, so get ready to test your mettle against Pokémon like Dynamax Dialga, Dynamax Palkia, and more! Plus, exceptionally powerful Pokémon known as mighty Pokémon are appearing in the wild once again—use GO Wild Area–exclusive GO Safari Balls to improve your odds of catching these rare Pokémon.

Dynamax Debuts

The worldwide celebration spotlights the Legendary Pokémon Dynamax Dialga and Dynamax Palkia. Both Pokémon will appear in Max Battles during the global event, with Dynamax Dialga appearing on Saturday, November 14 and Dynamax Palkia on Sunday, November 15. Trainers also have chances of encountering Shiny versions of Dynamax Dialga and Dynamax Palkia.

Mighty Pokémon

Trainers can once again encounter mighty Pokémon, powerful opponents that are more difficult to capture and more likely to have high Attack, Defense, and HP ratings. Using an event-exclusive GO Safari Ball will greatly improve Trainer success when attempting to capture mighty Pokémon.

Costumed Machamp

A modern jacket-wearing Machamp will appear in three-star raids on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15.

Trainer Bonuses

All Trainers will receive certain free in-game bonuses on event days, including chances of encountering mighty Pokémon on Routes, receiving GO Safari Balls from spinning PokéStops, a boosted chance of receiving event-themed Field Research, and more. Ticket-holding Trainers will additionally get the bonus of attracting mighty Latias and Latios with Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) on both event days.

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