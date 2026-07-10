Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon

Pokémon GO Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary in Times Square

Pokémon GO held a surprise raid in the heart of Times Square last night to celebrate the mobile game's 10th Anniversary in style.

Article Summary Pokémon GO marked its 10th Anniversary with a surprise Times Square raid featuring a massive Mega Mewtwo Y battle.

Hundreds of Trainers joined one of the biggest in-person Pokémon GO raids ever, capped by a Loud Luxury performance.

Scopely leaders celebrated Pokémon GO’s decade of community-driven play and teased a future built on discovery.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global runs July 11-12 with free Special Research, Zeraora, Shiny boosts, and live events worldwide.

Scopely and Niantic decided to go big with Pokémon GO for its 10th Anniversary as they held a special event in Times Square last night. The surprise event saw hundreds of trainers descend on the iconic NYC location to fight a massive Mega Mewtwo Y in a synchronized, real-world raid battle, with everyone playing in one of the largest in-person raids simultaneously in Pokémon GO history. All followed by a surprise performance by Los Angeles-based music duo Loud Luxury. We have more details from the company ont he raid below.

Pokémon GO Throws Times Square Bash For 10th Anniversary

"As Pokémon GO celebrates its 10th anniversary, what continues to inspire us is how the community has grown with the game," said Ed Wu, President, Games at Scopely. "What started as an invitation to explore the world around you has become something that brings players together across cities, countries, and cultures, from neighborhood meetups to celebrations that draw hundreds of thousands of people together. As we look ahead, our commitment remains unchanged: to keep evolving the game in ways that turn everyday places into opportunities for discovery and connection. We're grateful to every player who has brought Pokémon GO to life in their community, and we're excited to keep building its future together."

"When we first dreamt what Pokémon GO might become a decade ago, hosting more than a thousand people in a single, local raid battle was just a pipe dream," said Michael Steranka, Vice President of Product for Pokémon GO at Scopely. "We never stopped asking ourselves, 'What if?' and 'How could we do it?' Seeing that vision become a reality in Times Square was the perfect way to celebrate 10 years of playing together with our community."

Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global

The celebration continues this weekend as Trainers around the world take part in Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global, starting July 11 at 10:00 a.m. through July 12 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). This year's event will be entirely free for all players who log in during the weekend. Every participant will receive access to exclusive Special Research that leads to an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora, increased Shiny Pokémon encounter rates, and event-specific gameplay bonuses without needing a paid premium ticket.

Additionally, more than two dozen Pokémon GO community celebrations will take place to bring the live experience to even more communities worldwide. Attendees can participate in exclusive giveaways, unlock in-game rewards, and join community-led activities. Pop-up community events offer Trainers the ability to enjoy the unique magic of a Pokémon GO live event closer to home. Local activations will occur across:

Asia in India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand

Europe & Oceania in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, and the UK

North America in Canada and the U.S. in California, Georgia, and Texas

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