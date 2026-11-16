Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Crocs, pokemon, Scopely

Pokémon GO & Crocs Continue Their Partnership With Avatar Wears

Pokémon GO and Crocs are continuing their partnership in a different way, as player avatars now have a few new shoe options

Article Summary Pokémon GO and Crocs are expanding their partnership with new avatar shoes inspired by Pikachu, Gengar, and Jigglypuff.

Players can redeem the free code POKEMONGOxCROCSxELECTRIFYING to unlock the Pikachu Classic Clog avatar item.

Gengar and Jigglypuff avatar Crocs are unlocked by buying matching Crocs styles through official Crocs stores.

All Pokémon GO Crocs offer codes are available now and can be redeemed through the Pokémon GO Web Store until Dec. 31, 2027.

Scopely and Crocs have continued their partnership to have Pokémon GO involved with the shoe brand, just in a very different way, as they are now providing in-game shoes for your avatar. It's a bit of a one-two punch for players, as you need to either purchase the Gengar Crocs Classic Clog or the Jigglypuff Crocs Classic Platform Clog from one of their official stores, where you will then receive an offer code that unlocks a matching in-game avatar item. If you are unable to do that, you can get the basic Pikachu version that is available through a specific in-game code, which we have from the company below. All offer codes will be available through December 31, 2027.

It is kind of insane that we're here in 2026 talking about getting shoes in real life to get shoes for your avatar, but here we are. If it were up to us, we'd make these unlockable items, because not everyone is going to have the money to spend on a pair of shoes just to get an avatar item. We have more details about the shoes below.

Pokémon GO Got Some New Avatar-Centric Crocs

Get ready to strut your stuff! Avatar items based on the Crocs Pokémon collection will be available to Trainers around the globe. Beginning today, Trainers can redeem offer codes to bring these styles to their in-game avatar. Put a little spark in your step with the Pokémon Pikachu Classic Clog avatar item, inspired by the Pokémon Pikachu Crocs Classic Clog! Enter the code POKEMONGOxCROCSxELECTRIFYING on the Pokémon GO Web Store to receive this item for your in-game avatar.

Offer codes for the Pokémon Gengar Classic Clog and Pokémon Jigglypuff Classic Platform Clog avatar items will be available with the purchase of the Pokémon Gengar Crocs Classic Clog and Pokémon Jigglypuff Crocs Classic Platform Clog, respectively.

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