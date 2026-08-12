Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon

Pokémon GO Drops Free Encounter With Maxed-Out Mewtwo

Pokémon GO has thrown a Maxed-Out Mewtwo onto the world for a special Limited Time event running through early September.

Article Summary Pokémon GO is giving all Trainers a free Timed Research encounter with a maxed-out Mewtwo during its 10th anniversary event.

The limited-time Pokémon GO research runs now through September 6, 2026, with rewards needing to be completed and claimed.

This special Pokémon GO Mewtwo comes with maxed-out stats, a Special Background, and Mega Mewtwo Y at Mega Level 3.

The global event follows Pokémon GO’s Times Square Mewtwo debut, bringing the powerful Psychic-type reward to players worldwide.

Niantic is helping celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Pokémon GO with a new event that is currently underway, featuring a Maxed-Out Mewtwo. Players can jump into the game immediately for a special Timed Research event, running from now until September 6. This is a sort of follow-up to the event in NYC's Times Square, where players in attendance saw the character arrive in grand fashion for a special takeover of the area. But now players across teh globe can take a shot at getting them locally. We have more details from the team about how you can snag them below.

Snag Your Own Maxed-Out Mewtwo In Pokémon GO For The Next Month

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Trainers around the world will be able to enjoy free Timed Research leading to an encounter with a Mewtwo with maxed-out stats and a Special Background. Mewtwo caught from the Timed Research will also have the third Mega Level unlocked for Mega Mewtwo Y. We're excited to mark this milestone by sharing this special reward with Trainers everywhere. Let's celebrate the journey we've taken together over the past 10 years!

Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time. (Trainers who caught a Mewtwo at the in-person Times Square event on July 9 will receive a Mewtwo with different stats and different rewards. Mewtwo with a Times Square background will be available again at some point in the future.)

Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receiving push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated.

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