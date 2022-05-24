Pokémon GO Event Review: Alolan Geodude Community Day

This past weekend, Niantic hosted Alolan Geodude Community Day in Pokémon GO. The final Community Day of the three-month-long Season of Alola, this event didn't introduce a new Shiny Pokémon but it did give players a chance to easily hunt for one of the only Alolan-regional variant species that doesn't normally have a boosted Shiny rate. Let's see if this Community Day was worth playing.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Three hours: Say what you will, this is my take. I found that Niantic is right about Community Days… three hours is enough. It's a bummer that we didn't get more notice as I know some people like to plan their work schedules around these events, but as a hardcore player, six hours of this event is tedious. By the time 2 PM rolled around, I was still excited but satisfied. In the past, six-hour Community Days made me eager for the event to be over so I could go back to regular spawns. This is controversial and your mileage may vary, but when it comes to actual gameplay, I personally do believe that limiting this event to three hours is a good move at least when it comes to hardcore players.

Alolan Geodude: For a middle-of-the-road Community Day, a fine choice. Certainly better than Alolan Sandshrew, which already had a boosted Shiny rate.

What didn't in this Pokémon GO event

Kanto Geodude: The Season of Alola included Sandshrew Community Day, which made both the standard Kanto and Alolan Sandshrew available in the wild. Alolan Geodude Community Day focused only on the Alolan version with a mere two Kanto Geodude encounters in the paid ticketed Special Research. After Sandshrew, this seemed cheap. Why not feature both after setting that standard?

Overall

When it comes down to it, Alolan Geodude Community Day was a fun time that sees Pokémon GO continue to push this event back to form.