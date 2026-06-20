Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2026

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Reveals Global Community Celebrations

Niantic revealed that Pokémon GO Fest 2026 continues with several smaller Global Community Celebrations across North America, Europe, and Oceania.

Article Summary Niantic is extending Pokémon GO Fest 2026 with free Global Community Celebrations across North America, Europe, and Oceania.

These Pokémon GO events focus on local communities, on-site activities, special giveaways, and a more grassroots feel.

Players can join Mega Mewtwo Raid Battles, meet local trainers, and encounter featured Pokémon during the July events.

The full schedule includes cities like San Francisco, New York City, Atlanta, Vancouver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, and Melbourne.

Niantic revealed that several new events are coming as part of the extension of Pokémon GO Fest 2026, highlighting multiple Global Community Celebrations. These are essentially smaller versions of the big events held recently, but they're more community-driven and less about Niantic setting up a big convention-style gathering for everyone. We have the rundown of all the events happening across North America, Europe, and Oceanic regions, as they will kick off this July.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Global Community Celebrations Happening This Summer

Local communities in major cities will join forces for these free events open to the public, featuring a fully branded Pokémon GO experience packed with exciting on-site fun and special giveaways. Whether you're just getting started in Pokémon GO, returning after a break, or are a daily player, this is your chance to find your local community while taking on Mega Mewtwo Raid Battles and encountering many other featured Pokémon!

North America

San Francisco, California

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: PIER 39 (The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94133)

RSVP here!

Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056)

RSVP here!

New York City, New York

Date: July 11 and July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: See more below

July 11 RSVP here!

July 12 RSVP here!

Atlanta, Georgia

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: The Battery Atlanta (800 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339)

RSVP here!

Vancouver, Canada

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Science World (1455 Quebec St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Z7)

RSVP here!

Europe

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Ross Bandstand (West Gardens Cottage, Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 2HG,Scotland)

RSVP here!

Antwerp, Belgium

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Viaduct-Dam 64-80, 2060 Antwerp, Belgium

RSVP here!

Hamburg, Germany

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Mönckebergstraße 1/4og, 20095 Hamburg

RSVP here!

Bordeaux, France

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: 5 Place de la Victoire, Bordeaux 33000

RSVP here!

Warsaw, Poland

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Dobra 42, 00-312 Warszawa

RSVP here!

Barcelona, Spain

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 385, Eixample, 08015 Barcelona

RSVP here!

Oceania

Melbourne, Australia

Date: July 11 and July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Location: Queensbridge Square (3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank VIC 3006)

July 11 RSVP here!

July 12 RSVP here!

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