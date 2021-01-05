Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives

Burn Drive Genesect debuts in Pokémon GO this week, bringing a new version of this Unova Mythical Pokémon to raids… kind of. Let's take a look at what the different forms of Genesect are and what they mean for trainers looking to complete the set.

In the main series games, Genesect can hold different drives that allow its move, Techno Blast, to take on a different typing. Considering the fact that Genesect is a Bug/Steel-type Pokémon, this mechanic gives this species some battle coverage that it may not have otherwise have. In these games, a single Genesect could hold different drives, as long as it is done one at a time. This will not be the case in Pokémon GO.

If you have already caught a Genesect, you will be able to access your Pokédex in Pokémon GO to see what I mean. Much like Niantic treats the different Formes of Giratina and Deoxys as different species rather than a transformation, they will also treat the different drives of Genesect as completely independent Pokémon. When Burn Drive Genesect enters raids, it will be unlocked in your Pokédex for you to see. In order to have a fully completed Genesect Dex in GO, you will need to catch at least one of each Genesect Drive and one of each in their Shiny form. Niantic will treat all of these as independent releases and, even though Normal Drive Genesect is currently out with its Shiny available, Burn Drive Genesect will debut without Shiny capabilities. The only visual difference in these versions is the small drive on its back, pictured above.

The drives, which will change Genesect's move, consist of:

Normal Drive (Orange): Normal-type move – this is the Genesect we already have

Shock Drive (Yellow): Electric-type move

Burn Drive (Red): Fire-type move – this is the Genesct which will debut in raids this week

Chill Drive (White): Ice-type move

Douse Drive (Blue): Water-type move