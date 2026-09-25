Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: adidas, pokemon, Scopely

Pokémon GO Launches Adidas-Themed In-Game Collection

Pokémon GO has launched a brand-new collaboration, with Adidas joining the title, introducing new in-game items alongside IRL gear.

Article Summary Pokémon GO teams up with Adidas for a new in-game collaboration featuring exclusive avatar apparel and themed rewards.

Visit participating Adidas stores to unlock Pokémon GO Timed Research with XP, Stardust, Lucario, and Mega Energy.

Complete the event research to earn an exclusive Adidas jacket and cap for your Pokémon GO avatar before deadlines end.

Pokémon GO players can also expect Adidas shoes for avatars soon, plus Pokémon-themed sneakers and apparel in stores.

Scopely has launched a new Pokémon GO collaboration today featuring a crossover, with Adidas making its way into the game with special items. Trainers will have a chance to travel around to Adidas stores and retail locations across the globe to take on a special event-themed Timed Research, which will culminate in you snagging some special designer gear, which you can see here. And if you happen to be in the mood for real clothing and sneakers, they also have a selection of special Pokémon-themed items for sale that includes a number of specialty sneakers. Eventually, they will provide new options to upgrade your avatar's outfit with even more Adidas merch. We have more details below from the company, as the event is now underway.

Get Your Adidas Fit On in Pokémon GO With The New Collaboration

Beginning Friday, September 25, interested Trainers can visit participating adidas stores to receive event-themed Timed Research that awards an exclusive adidas jacket and cap for their in-game avatar. In addition, Trainers can complete research tasks to earn XP, Stardust, an encounter with Lucario, Lucario Mega Energy, and more. Trainers globally will also soon be able to receive adidas shoes for their avatar. Stay tuned for more to come on this in-game partnership.

By going to one of the participating adidas locations and opening Pokémon GO, Trainers can get event-themed Timed Research that awards an adidas jacket and cap for your in-game avatar! Trainers can also complete the research tasks to earn XP, Stardust, an encounter with Lucario, Lucario Mega Energy, and more! Please note that Timed Research can be obtained by visiting adidas locations until Friday, January 15, 2027, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After obtaining the Timed Research, the associated tasks must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, February 13, 2027, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

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