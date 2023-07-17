Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, riolu, Season of Hidden Gems

Pokémon GO Offers Trainers A Strong Chance At Shiny Riolu

Pokémon GO launces Rioulu Hatch Day this week with an increased chance at this highly coveted Shiny Pokémon from 2KM Eggs.

Riolu Hatch Day is happening in Pokémon GO this week. Let's get into it.

Here's what's happening for Riolu Hatch Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Event Description: Niantic writes: "Similar to Pokémon GO Community Days, Research Days, or Raid Days, Hatch Days are focused around specific featured Pokémon. And with Hatch Days, it all comes down to hatching! You'll have a greatly increased chance of hatching the featured Pokémon from 2 km Eggs, and an increased chance of hatching a Shiny featured Pokémon—that's pretty egg-citing! The first Hatch Day will feature Riolu, the Emanation Pokémon. Get those Incubators ready and see just how many Riolu you can hatch in three hours during the event!"

Niantic writes: Featured Pokémon: Riolu will hatch much more frequently from 2 km eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu!

Riolu will hatch much more frequently from 2 km eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu! Event Bonuses: Increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu Double Stardust from hatching Eggs 2KM Eggs will drop more frequently from Poké Stops

Bonuses: Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Complete the tasks to earn candy, Stardust, Berries, Great Balls, and XP. Timed Research will reward a Super Incubator.

Following this event will be the Adventure Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: This is an awesome one, as usual for this annual fan-favorite event. Amaura and Tyrunt, the Fossil Pokémon from the Unova region, will be available in both the wild and in Eggs in Pokémon GO for the first time.

This is an awesome one, as usual for this annual fan-favorite event. Amaura and Tyrunt, the Fossil Pokémon from the Unova region, will be available in both the wild and in Eggs in Pokémon GO for the first time. Mega Raid debut: Tyranitar debuts in Mega Raids.

Tyranitar debuts in Mega Raids. Wild spawns : Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Eggs : Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Field Research task encounters : Omanyte, Kabutops, Cradily, Armaldo, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Omanyte, Kabutops, Cradily, Armaldo, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Raid rotation: Tier Five: Regidrago making its Tier Five debut after a stint in Elite Raids Mega Raids: Mega Tyranitar – Can be Shiny

Bonus Features: Niantic features "Aurora adventures," which they describe as: "Keep an eye on the horizon! Trainers will find a colorful surprise if they look to the skies during Adventure Week." Double XP for spinning PokéStops Half Hatch Distance 5x XP for spinning PokéStops for the first time. Collection Challenge: This will reward encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura

Timed Research : There will be Paid Timed Research and Free Timed Research. Here is how Niantic describes both: Paid Timed Research: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Complete research tasks related to exploring to earn two Incubators, a Super Incubator, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon! Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. The Adventure Week Timed Research Ticket will only be available in the in-game shop from Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time." Free Timed Research: "Free event-exclusive Timed Research will also be available. This Timed Research will ask Trainers to choose between exploration- and research-focused tasks. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

There will be Paid Timed Research and Free Timed Research. Here is how Niantic describes both:

