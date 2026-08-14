Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, PokéXciting

Pokémon GO Revealed Full PokéXciting Event Schedule

Pokémon GO revealed the full schedule for the upcoming PokéXciting series of events, including where they'll be throughout APAC.

Article Summary Pokémon GO’s PokéXciting 2026 schedule spans September 2026 to February 2027 across five APAC cities.

Pokémon GO events are set for Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Manila, and Bangkok with local gameplay zones.

PokéXciting! Pikachu debuts in Pokémon GO with region-exclusive costume colors tied to each host city.

Pokémon GO players can join the GO Stamp Rally to collect five stamps for PokéXciting! Pikachu encounters.

Niantic dropped new info about the next Pokémon GO series of events hitting the APAC region, giving us a better idea of what to expect for PokéXciting 2026. Several events will take place from September through February 2027, giving players in cities that don't often host major events their own kind of celebration. Including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines. We have mroe details about what they can expect below, as the full rundown can be found on the game's website.

Pokémon GO's PokéXciting Event Schedule

The PokéXciting! celebration will take over major cities with massive city-wide activities. Mark your calendars and get ready to party in a city near you. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Event Gameplay Area: KLCC Park)

Saturday, September 12, 2026 – Sunday, September 13, 2026

For more details about PokéXciting! in Kuala Lumpur, please check the official website

Saturday, September 12, 2026 – Sunday, September 13, 2026 For more details about PokéXciting! in Kuala Lumpur, please check the official website Taipei, Taiwan (Event Gameplay Area: Select areas of Xinyi District excluding mountainous regions)

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Sunday, October 11, 2026

For more details about PokéXciting! in Taipei, please check the official website

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Sunday, October 11, 2026 For more details about PokéXciting! in Taipei, please check the official website Singapore (Event Gameplay Area: Citywide)

Saturday, November 7, 2026 – Sunday, November 8, 2026

For more details about PokéXciting! in Singapore, please check the official website

Saturday, November 7, 2026 – Sunday, November 8, 2026 For more details about PokéXciting! in Singapore, please check the official website Manila, Philippines (Event Gameplay Area: SM Mall of Asia surroundings)

Saturday, January 23, 2027 – Sunday, January 24, 2027

For more details about PokéXciting! in Manila, please check the official website

Saturday, January 23, 2027 – Sunday, January 24, 2027 For more details about PokéXciting! in Manila, please check the official website Bangkok, Thailand (Event Gameplay Area and details: To be announced)

Saturday, February 13, 2027 – Sunday, February 14, 2027

New Discovery: PokéXciting! Pikachu For the first time ever, Trainers will be able to encounter PokéXciting! Pikachu. Region-Exclusive Colors: To make this celebration truly unique, the PokéXciting! Pikachu encountered in each region will feature a different color of costume inspired by that local region! Don't miss your chance to catch these exclusive local styles and add a truly unique partner to your Pokémon. The specific regional variant of PokéXciting! Pikachu will continue to appear as a wild encounter in its respective city for one month after the local event concludes!

GO Stamp Rally Open Pokémon GO during event hours to join the fun. Explore the event venue and find designated PokéStops to collect stamps nearby. Collect five stamps to receive encounters with a PokéXciting! Pikachu that has a Location Background! The GO Stamp Rally will remain available in the city for one month after the local event begins, allowing you to find designated PokéStops and collect stamps to encounter PokéXciting! Pikachu! Learn more about GO Stamp Rallies here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!