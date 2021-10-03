Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Battle Guide: James in October 2021

Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James have returned to Pokémon GO as part of the second Secrets of the Jungle movie tie-in event. With this guide, you can defeat James and win an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

James has the exact same line-up in Pokémon GO as the last time she was featured in late 2020. This means that you have another chance to catch his Shiny Shadow Pinsir. His team is:

Slot One: Pinsir. Counter with Fire-type attackers, such as Darmanitan, Reshiram, or Charizard.

Slot Two: Koffing. As a Poison-type, Koffing will fall to Ground-type attackers. Groudon or Excadrill are good choices, which Excadrill getting the job done quickly.

Slot Three: Grimer. Again, a Poison-type. You know what to do.

Encounter: A Shiny-capable Shadow Pinsir.

Compared to Leader battles, these encounters with Jessie and James are pretty easy. Because of this, you don't have to follow the above to a T in order to earn yourself a W. You can go in with a Pokémon that will likely be able to take out their entire teams in one go. Here is my suggested heavy hitter teams if you want to challenge yourself to defeat James with one Pokémon:

Reshiram, Charizard, or any Fire-type with Fire-type moves. Take out Pinsir with some flames and then hit Koffing and Grimer, the easier of the three slots, with your Charged Attacks.

As a bonus tip, you can take advantage of the Team GO Rocket freeze. They don't attack for a full beat while you're switching Pokémon. Put your battler of choice in your second slot and then, as soon as the battle starts, switch to that Pokémon. That will allow you to hit them briefly without taking any damage.