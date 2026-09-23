Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scopely

Pokémon GO Tour Returns Next February With Two Locations Revealed

The Pokémon GO Tour will make a return in February 2027, as Los Angeles and Kaohsiung have been announced as the first two cities

Article Summary Pokémon GO Tour returns in February 2027, with Scopely confirming the annual event will once again go global.

Los Angeles and Kaohsiung, Taiwan will host the first two in-person Pokémon GO Tour events on February 19–21.

The global Pokémon GO Tour 2027 finale is set for February 27–28, letting Trainers worldwide join the adventure.

Tickets and full Pokémon GO Tour 2027 event details will arrive next Season, with more news expected in early 2027.

Scopely has confirmed that the Pokémon GO Tour will return in February 2027, with two cities already announced. The company dropped the announcement this evening, which you can check out below, letting fans know that the first two stops will be in Los Angeles, California, and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, from Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21, 2027. We're probably not going to know the finer details of what they have planned until we get around to January, but at the very least they're at least telling players what dates to expect a massive localized event, while still going global with it all.

Pokémon GO Tour Returns This February

Join us in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, California, for our real-world Pokémon GO Tour events from Friday, February 19, to Sunday, February 21, 2027. These events are a great way to meet thousands of fellow Trainers, take part in special in-person gameplay, and make memories that will last a lifetime. There's no better way to experience GO Tour! Can't make it to Kaohsiung or Los Angeles? You and your friends can look forward to taking part in the celebration during the global Pokémon GO Tour event, returning for a worldwide adventure on Saturday, February 27, and Sunday, February 28, 2027! No matter where you are in the world, you can participate in the global finale of this year's Pokémon GO Tour.

Tickets for both the in-person experiences and the global in-game event will be available next Season, along with more details about what you can expect from this year's event. We're excited for another ultra fun year with you!\ Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receiving push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated.

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