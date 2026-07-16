Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: japan, mexico, Mexico City, pokemon, Sendai

Pokémon GO Wild Area Heads To Sendai & Mexico City This November

Pokémon GO is planning two more Wild Area events for the Fall, as Sendai, Japan and Mexico City, Mexico are on tap for November 2026.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Wild Area is heading to Sendai, Japan, and Mexico City, Mexico, for two major in-person events this November.

Niantic confirmed the citywide Pokémon GO events will run November 6–8, 2026, with more activity details still to come.

Players can explore each host city while catching, training, and battling powerful Pokémon during the Wild Area event.

Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global follows on November 14–15, 2026, bringing a worldwide event to Trainers everywhere.

Niantic revealed that Pokémon GO will be bringing the Wild Area to two more cities this fall, as Sendai and Mexico City are on tap for November. No official dates have been set yet, nor do we have the full list of activities they have planned for it. This is simply here to get people in Mexico and Japan excited for a new event coming to those two cities. What we do have is the preamble for it all from their official blog, which we have for you here, while we patiently wait to find out when they will kick both of these off.

Pokémon GO Wild Events Planned For Sendai & Mexico City

The best way to experience Pokémon GO Wild Area is in person, so get ready for TWO real-world Pokémon GO Wild Area events this year! These massive adventures are designed to guide you through the sights and sounds of each host city, all while you encounter, train, and battle powerful Pokémon! We'll be hosting citywide GO Wild Area events in Sendai, Japan, and Mexico City, Mexico, from November 6 to November 8, 2026. Celebrate the breathtaking nature and abundant history of the Tohoku region, or experience the vibrant streets and rich culture of Mexico's capital city!

Can't make it to Sendai or Mexico City? You and your friends can look forward to taking part in the adventure during Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global, returning for a two-day global celebration on November 14 and 15, 2026! No matter where you are in the world, you can participate in the worldwide finale of this year's Pokémon GO Wild Area. Tickets for both the in-person experiences and global in-game event will be available next Season, along with more details about what you can expect from this year's event. Stay tuned for more information, Trainers—we know the suspense is already building!

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