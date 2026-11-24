Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scopely

Pokémon GO Will Launch Daydream Destinations on December 1

Pokémon GO has revealed new details about the next season on the way, as Daydream Destinations will be released on December 1

Article Summary Pokémon GO launches its Daydream Destinations season on December 1, with new events tied to GO Tour: Alola.

Pokémon GO Daydream Destinations adds Mega Froslass and Mega Drampa through Raid Day events this season.

Pokémon GO Max Battles will feature Dynamax Alolan Sandshrew, Slowpoke, Corphish, and Gigantamax Toxtricity.

Pokémon GO Tour: Alola runs February 19 to 21 in Los Angeles and Kaohsiung, then goes global February 27 to 28.

Scopely has revealed the next season of content coming to Pokémon GO, with players packing their bags to head off on some Daydream Destinations. Tied to the latest GO! Tour happening next year, you'll see Mega-Evolved Pokémon join the game, such as Mega Froslass and Mega Drampa, as well as a new round of Max Battles that include creatures like Slowpoke and Gigantamax Toxtricity. We have more details below, as the content will officially arrive on December 1.

Pokémon GO: Daydream Destinations Arrives This December

Get ready for another ultra-exciting GO Tour inspired by the Alola region featured in Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, and Pokémon Ultra Moon. Team up with your friends to meet Pokémon from the Alola region, take on exciting Raid Battles, and discover the tropical fun waiting for you! This season will feature the return of Pokémon GO Tour, Mega-Evolved Pokémon, GO Battle League, and more. Throughout Daydream Destinations, Trainers can look forward to:

Mega-Evolved Pokémon: Mega Froslass and Mega Drampa will be featured in Raid Day events during Daydream Destinations.

Mega Froslass and Mega Drampa will be featured in Raid Day events during Daydream Destinations. Max Battles: Dynamax Alolan Sandshrew, Dynamax Slowpoke, Dynamax Corphish, and more will appear in Max Battles throughout the Season. Additionally, Gigantamax Inteleon and Gigantamax Toxtricity will be featured during Max Battle Day.

Dynamax Alolan Sandshrew, Dynamax Slowpoke, Dynamax Corphish, and more will appear in Max Battles throughout the Season. Additionally, Gigantamax Inteleon and Gigantamax Toxtricity will be featured during Max Battle Day. Pokémon GO Tour 2027: Pokémon GO Tour returns for Trainers to experience another ultra-exciting adventure with Pokémon GO Tour: Alola, inspired by the Alola region featured in Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, and Pokémon Ultra Moon. To celebrate, Pokémon GO Tour: Alola will be headed to Los Angeles and Kaohsiung, Taiwan for in-person events February 19 to 21, 2027. The following weekend, February 27 and 28, Trainers around the world can join the adventure with Pokémon GO Tour: Alola – Global. Trainers can enhance their GO Tour adventure with exclusive Special Research, additional bonuses, and an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon by purchasing a global event ticket.

Pokémon GO Tour returns for Trainers to experience another ultra-exciting adventure with Pokémon GO Tour: Alola, inspired by the Alola region featured in Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, and Pokémon Ultra Moon. To celebrate, Pokémon GO Tour: Alola will be headed to Los Angeles and Kaohsiung, Taiwan for in-person events February 19 to 21, 2027. The following weekend, February 27 and 28, Trainers around the world can join the adventure with Pokémon GO Tour: Alola – Global. Trainers can enhance their GO Tour adventure with exclusive Special Research, additional bonuses, and an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon by purchasing a global event ticket. GO Battle League: Daydream Destinations features the return of the GO Battle League. Trainers can get their Pokémon battle-ready for competitions including the 2027 Europe International Championships Cup, Holiday Cup, Love Cup and more. Visit the GO Battle League web page for more information.

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