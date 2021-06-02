Pokémon GO's Season Of Discovery: Egg Changes

The Season of Discovery has begun in Pokémon GO. This is the third-ever Season following the Season of Celebration and the Season of Legends. Niantic has said that this Season, which runs from June 1st at 10 AM local time until September 1st at 10 AM local time, will focus on Niantic's fifth anniversary with Pokémon GO as well as GO Fest 2021. Now, let's see what changes are coming to the game's Egg Pool with the Season of Discovery.

The Egg Pool was described on the Pokémon GO blog:

Some different Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! Here's a look at which Pokémon you might find. Meditite, Buizel, Spritzee, Swirlix, and more will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Togepi, Gligar, Skarmory, Bonsly, and more will be hatching from 5 km Eggs. Timburr, Rufflet, Goomy, Noibat, and more will be hatching from 10 km Eggs. Cranidos, Shieldon, Skrelp, Clauncher, and more will be hatching from 5 km Eggs earned from Adventure Sync rewards. Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu, and more will be hatching from 10 km Eggs earned from Adventure Sync rewards. During the Season, you can check each type of Egg to see a list of which Pokémon can hatch from it.

Note that each of these says "and more." We'll have to keep an eye on the Pokémon GO community to confirm a full Egg Pool here. What stands out to me is the dramatic increase in quality of 5 KM Eggs. All four of the species mentioned (Togepi, Bonsly, Gligar, and Skarmory) are Pokémon with permaboost Shiny rates. This is the first time that we've seen a somewhat permanent (at least for the season) play for Baby Pokémon since February 2019, when they were suddenly booted from 7 KM Gift Eggs and used as limited event features ever since.

Speaking of 7 KM Gift Eggs, neither those nor 12 KM Strange Eggs are mentioned. I assume that means both pools will remain the same. If any different information comes in, Bleeding Cool will report.