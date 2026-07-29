Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Pokopia, the pokemon company

Pokémon Pokopia Reveals New Details For Expansion Pass—Part 1

Pokémon Pokopia has revealed new details of what's coming to the Expansion Pass—Part 1, set to launch for the game on August 5.

Article Summary Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass—Part 1 launches August 5, adding new Pokémon, outfits, smoothies, and Surf upgrades.

Bubbly Basin introduces an underwater town where Water and Generate specialty Pokémon help farm, power, and explore.

Players can dive into the deep sea, follow glowing coral, and build with buoyant blocks or a Sharpedo submarine base.

Pokémon Pokopia Version 2.0.0 arrives free on August 5, letting players learn Dive from Manaphy and build underwater.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company revealed the finer details of what's coming to Pokémon Pokopia in the Expansion Pass—Part 1. The big highlights are that, aside from several new creatures being added, you'll have a new area in Bubbly Basin, as well as some secrets hidden that will be fun for players to find. This will all roll out with a free Version 2.0 update, all of which will happen on August 5.

Everything In Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass—Part 1

In Part 1, players can look forward to making a splash in the new underwater town, Bubbly Basin. In this submerged space, players can grow watermelons with the help of Pokémon with the Water specialty, while Pokémon with the Generate specialty can power bubble machines or activate streetlights. Players can also discover more Pokémon, new outfits, a power-up for the move Surf, and a newly added prepared food – smoothies. Players can traverse a hole in the sea floor to explore the deep sea, shrouded in darkness, and enjoy an exciting adventure alongside Pokémon by following the glowing coral.

Building reaches a new depth in Bubbly Basin with buoyant blocks, which allow players to make buildings that are only possible underwater, floating at different levels. Players can also build a Sharpedo submarine to make a room that feels like a Secret Base.

Paid DLC Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass—Part 2

Scheduled for release in late 2026, players can look forward to dressing up alongside their favorite Pokémon by wearing accessories in Part 2 of the paid DLC. Players will also be able to find more furniture pieces and Pokémon. More details regarding Part 2 will be revealed in the future.

Ver 2.0.0 Free Software Update

Available to everyone who owns Pokémon Pokopia from August 5, players will be able to learn the move Dive from Manaphy as part of the Ver 2.0.0 free software update. Once learned, players will be able to swim alongside Water-type Pokémon and build underwater.

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