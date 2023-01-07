Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Autographed Bea Revealed Are we getting all four remaining Autographed Galar Trainer Cards in Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith? This card reveal suggests we may!

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section which introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new card that has been revealed from Crown Zenith that is not from Japan's VSTAR Universe but rather a collection of Trainer promos that have largely so far gone unadapted.

When the Marnie Premium Collection first came out, the hype around that product was not just because of the Marnie Full Art but also because we were getting the Autographed Marnie holographic card. This Marnie Auto was the only Auto Trainer that we had received in English up until now, but Japan got a whole set. Japan got Trainer Collection products featuring a signed Leon, a signed Nessa, a signed Marnie, a signed Bea, and a signed Raihan. My hope is that we end up seeing the Leon, Nessa, and Raihan Autos in this set as well, because that would perfectly add to Crown Zenith's main set, differentiating it from the reprint-focused VSTAR Universe's main set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.