Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, the pokemon company

Pokémon TCG Drops New Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Expansion Info

Pokémon TCG released new information for the upcoming Mega Evolution—Delta Reign expansion, arriving on November 6.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign launches November 6, led by Mega Rayquaza ex’s long-awaited return.

New Pokémon cards include Mega Golurk ex, Mega Malamar ex, Mega Golisopod ex, plus six additional Pokémon ex.

Delta Reign adds Legendary Stadiums, a new Pokémon TCG mechanic that combines two Stadium cards into one play space.

Pokémon fans can join Prerelease events from October 24 and play Delta Reign early on Pokémon TCG Live on November 5.

The Pokémon Company dropped new details this week for the next Pokémon TCG expansion, as Mega Evolution—Delta Reign arrives on November 6. Some of the big takeaways from this set are that Mega Rayquaza will be returning to the game for the first time since the XY—Ancient Origins expansion, along with Mega Golurk ex, Mega Malamar ex, and Mega Golisopod ex. You'll also be getting the Legendary Stadium feature, which will introduce new strategies to both the game and how you play specific creatures. We have more details about the set below, along witha few of the new cards they chose to show off.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign

In Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign, Mega Rayquaza returns to the Pokémon TCG for the first time since the XY—Ancient Origins expansion. Alongside Mega Golurk ex, Mega Malamar ex, and Mega Golisopod ex, the Sky High Pokémon Mega Rayquaza ex brings unparalleled strength to battle. In addition, Trainers can look forward to the Legendary Stadium feature introducing new strategies to the Pokémon TCG in Mega Evolution—Delta Reign. Legendary Stadiums are created by combining two Stadium cards, played as a pair and creating an extended artwork when placed next to each other. Booster packs containing a Legendary Stadium include both halves required to form this new feature. Noteworthy cards from this expansion include:

Four Mega Evolution Pokémon ex

Six Pokémon ex

Six Stadium cards creating three Legendary Stadiums

14 illustration rare Pokémon

17 ultra rare Pokémon and Trainer cards

Six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Fans of the Pokémon TCG can find Mega Evolution—Delta Reign in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and various collections at participating retailers worldwide. Players will also have the opportunity to play with the new Mega Evolution—Delta Reign expansion before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning 24 October 2026 at participating independent retailers.

Ahead of the release of the tabletop version, players will be able to play with Mega Evolution—Delta Reign starting Nov. 5, 2026, via the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. Players can collect and battle with new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and receive in-game bonuses when logging in to the game.

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