Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Arven

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at another Trainer out of Paldea making his Pokémon TCG debut.

Arven is the son of Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo in Violet. He functions as the playable character's partner during the Path of Legends portion of the story. Arven is known for using species including Greedent, Cloyster, Chlorophyll, Toedscruel (the evolution of Toedscool, which is not a regional variant of Tentacool but rather seemingly unrelated despite being visually similar), Garganacl, and Mabosstiff in battle.

This Arven card is illustrated by GIDORA, who also drew Jacq's first appearance. This card will be available in the Violet ex set in Japan.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.