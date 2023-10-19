Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Silther Wing

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Slither Wing Illustration

Takeshi Nakamura draws Illustration Rares featuring both an Ancient and Future version of Volcarona in the next Pokémon TCG Japan set.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from the set.

We previously showed Slither Wing's debut on this card. Now, we get an Illustration Rare version of the card with quite a beautiful color palette by artist Takeshi Nakamura, who depicts the Pokémon brooding on a cliff as the sky glows with a rainbow behind it. Nakamura is new to the hobby as of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, to which he contributed a Skarmory card earlier this year. Interestingly, Nakamura also drew the Illustration Rare for Iron Moth in Future Flash, a Paradox Pokémon who is the Future equivalent of the Ancient Slither Wing here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

